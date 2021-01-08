Injured in an Accident While Traveling?

Traveling, whether on vacation or on business, allows us to live in another place for a finite amount of time. For those who have business in varying locations, perhaps it’s just another work day, but for the people whose daily routines keep them close to home, traveling can become an escape from the familiar.

In cold weather climates, the winter can become unbearable and the only logical solution is to hop onto a plane to Florida, the Land of Sunshine. For other people, a trip to a snow-dusted Manhattan to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree is the ideal place to visit in December. The United States is full of impressive natural features such as the Grand Canyon or the Great Lakes, as well as numerous cities, each with their own culture and landmarks.

It is estimated that over 37 million Americans traveled abroad in 2019, and also made over 2 billion domestic trips. Four out of every five domestic trips taken are for leisure purposes, the top activities being the following:

Visiting relatives

Shopping

Seeing friends

Eating

Sightseeing, surrounded by nature

From family road trips to professional events, traveling is a part of American life, and in life, accidents can happen. These accidents can result in pain and suffering, as well as medical bills and lost wages. In some instances, these accidents can be caused by another party, in which case they are responsible for the resulting personal damages.

When you are injured, you are entitled to monetary compensation for the physical, emotional, and financial damages from the liable party. If you have suffered from an animal attack, car accidents, or even falling down due to unsafe conditions, it is your right to pursue justice and compensation for your injuries.

The aftermath of an accident can result in steep medical debt, emotional distress, and even the loss of a loved one. If you suffer from an injury that was caused by an accident out of your control, you deserve to be compensated for the damages. While sometimes accidents do just happen, in other cases it is caused by the disregard and carelessness of others.

Filing a personal injury claim within a state can be a more difficult process, as you will have to determine whether to file the case in the state you have been injured in or the state you reside in. For example, if you are injured in an accident caused by a business that only operates in Tampa Bay, you would need a Tampa personal injury attorney to assist in filing the personal injury claim, as that is where the law will apply for your lawsuit. However, if your injury is caused by a business that operates in both Tampa and the location where you reside, you may have the option to file in your own state.

Laws pertaining to personal injury vary by location. Some states have comparative negligence laws, which means that if both parties are partly responsible, the court allocates a percentage of fault for the damages to both sides, who are then responsible to pay their percentage of the others’ damages. This is why it’s important to consult an attorney in the location where the accident happened, unless filing elsewhere. It’s important to determine where you are filing right away, as to know what laws will or will not apply to you.

Whether it be at home or away, the liable party should be held accountable for their actions that have resulted in the harm of you or a loved one. Personal injury claims can be confusing and an added stress on top of an already overwhelming situation. It is helpful to talk to an experienced injury attorney to assist in the legal process.