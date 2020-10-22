Forty percent of people have phobias related to bugs, and this includes spider. If you are one of these forty percent, then you might have arachnophobia. However, we will not talk about these fears of creepy-crawlies, but instead, we will share some fascinating facts about spiders, and maybe you’ll have a change of heart with them.

Some people consider spiders as a pest, but to others, they are these tiny creatures that can become their loving pets. If you are interested in them, you may continue reading about this creature, and some of their great names, Spiderman is not included. Here are some spider facts that we think you should know.

Quick Spider Facts

Spiders are arthropods with eight legs. They can be as small as 0.37 millimeters or as large as one-foot diameter. They have a life span of one to forty-five years old. They are carnivore species and have spinnerets that release silk. Those are just some quick spider facts. There are still plenty of more facts that we are about to mention.

Did you know that not all spiders have eight eyes? Spiders are also known for their many eyes, but only a few have good eyesight. When spiders navigate, they rely on their other senses, such as touch, taste, and vibration. Did you also know that they are incapable of chewing foods? Instead, they have a mouth shaped like a straw, and they use it to sip the liquified insides of their prey.

The “Number 16”

Yes, that is the name of this spider. The number 16 spider was a female trapdoor spider that is known to be the longest living spider. This spider lived in North Bungulla Reserve near Tammin, Western Australia. It was documented as the longest living spider because trapdoor spiders have only a lifespan of 5 to 20 years old, but this little lady coped with living for 43 years.

Now, why is it called the “Number 16”? The spider Number 16 was born in the year 1974. She was studied in the wild by an arachnologist from 1974 to 2016. She was one of the first groups of spiderlings to create a burrow in the studying site, and her burrow was the 16th. She spent her whole life in her shelter, and in the year 2016, she was killed by a wasp.

The Goliath Birdeater

Found in northern South America, these creepy-crawlies are known to be the biggest spider in the world. It has a mass of 175 grams and a body length of up to 13 centimeters. Goliath Brideater belongs to the family of tarantulas, which are a group of large and hairy spiders. This spider can live between fifteen to twenty-five years old.

From its Biblical name with the birdeater, Goliath Birdeaters are strong and big enough to prey on birds. However, they do not just go to birds alone, but they also love to eat large worms and amphibians like frogs and newts.

Daddy Long Legs

This spider is a typical American species that can be mostly found in damp and dark places. The Long-Bodied Cellar spiders are also known as Daddy Long Legs because of its skinny and long legs. It has a size of six to nine millimeter, and is pale yellow to light brown or gray. These spiders are not poisonous, and they are also not aggressive.

It is mostly seen in cellars, which already in its name, basements, garages, warehouses, and caves. They have a lifespan of two years, and they eat mosquitos and other spiders. One of its predators is bigger spiders. This spider doesn’t have a pattern when they create their webs, they don’t ruin or eat their webs but rather add more layers to it.

Brazilian Wandering Spider

The Brazilian Wandering Spider is considered as the world’s most venomous spider. This spider is so cool that it doesn’t live in their webs. Instead, they roam around the forest land at night to hunt for their prey. This Spider is commonly known as the Banana Spider or Armed Spiders, it has a neurologically active venom and can be dangerous. A single bite can be fatal and could compromise your bodily system in just thirty minutes.

Takeaway

These are all fantastic facts about these creepy-crawlies. They can be your pets, but they can also be very dangerous. So if you are planning to have a pet spider, it is best to check some quick facts about them. You should always be cautious in what spiders to get or mess with unless it’s Spiderman. You don’t want to mess with Spiderman.