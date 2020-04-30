Quick and Easy Ways to Improve Your Home Using These Techniques

Your home is your sanctuary, and it should always be up to standard. What we mean is, there is no need to still be in your home hating the way it looks. Even if you’re in a rented property, there are ways to improve your home and make it trendy. So many people hate how their home looks from the inside, but this doesn’t need to be the case.

To help, we’ve compiled a list of quick and easy ways to improve the overall look of your home through affordable yet effective techniques. Read through this short guide to implement these techniques throughout your home and feel better with how it looks.

Keep it Neutral

Despite your landlord’s or previous homeowner’s taste for colour, neutral is the way forward. Keeping most of the rooms in your home neutral will mean it keeps the space brighter and lighter, especially during the dark winter days and nights during December. White walls don’t always work in your favour, but having cream or grey paint in different rooms is always a good idea. Apartments from RWinvest are sure to give you some inspiration; their Parliament Square development is full of beautifully designed units that all keep a simple yet effective interior design throughout all the rooms.

Choose a Theme

Themes in different rooms throughout your home will mean it looks more tied together. By this, we mean that the home will not only look super trendy, but it will also feel more cosy and homely. Take a look at the latest interior trends to get some inspiration for colours. We would suggest the mustard, navy and grey tones for your living room as they are great in the summer (as they’re super bright) but also ideal for the darker months too. When choosing a theme, don’t go overboard with your colours, three is probably the most you want, and ensure the colour palette matches well. Sometimes, colours can seem as though they work well, but when they’re right next to each other – they don’t. If you’re struggling to think of a colour palette to work with to choose your theme, then there are plenty of good websites to help you out.

Add Extra Lighting

One of the big reasons why people don’t like the space they’re living in is because it seems too dark and there isn’t enough natural lighting. While you may not be able to add more windows into the property, you can add extra lighting if necessary. Adding lighting will mean you feel the house is brighter and therefore feel happier too. We would always recommend low energy white lights in the productive spaces throughout your home (such as a home office or kitchen) and warmer lights in areas such as the living and bedroom. This will mean you’re able to focus when it’s necessary.

Candles are your Best Friend

Despite what people may think of candles, they should be your best friend. They allow you home to smell really nice, plus, they’re great for an evening bath. Add something a little different to your home by buying different scented candles and lighting them during the evenings. We are sure this will help with how cosy and warm your house feels, plus, who doesn’t love buying new candles?