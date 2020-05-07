The impact of CBD oil on your sleep

Before you sleep, it is essential to relax your mind and put yourself in a setting that signals to your body that it is time to dive into sleep. Having a rest of the best possible quality implies things that everyone should know like turning off your cell phone and not keeping it nearby, turning off all the lights in your room leaving just the bedside lamp, and potentially read a book, or meditate 1 hour before you go to bed.

But has it ever occurred to you that you have trouble sleeping despite all the willingness you put into it? Several things could be causing a lousy sleep.

It could be stress, chronic pain or difficulty relieving, sleep apnea or depression. In this article, we will explain how CBD oil can help eliminate or reduce these sources of inadequate sleep and how it can improve your sleep in general.

So, with greater access to legal CBD weed online via some of the best retailer and producers on the planet being based in Europe, we can quickly get excellent CBD oil to sleep better and enjoy a well-balanced life.What is CBD?

The CBD or cannabidiol is a cannabinoid among dozens of others that can be found in the cannabis plant. A cannabinoid is a specific type of molecule. Some other known cannabinoids are THC, CBG, CBC and CBN. The best known among them is THC, well-known for its psychoactive effect.

The endocannabinoid system and your sleep

Cannabinoids interact with our bodies through the endocannabinoid system. It is a complex system of molecules and receptors. This system was discovered after the discovery of cannabinoids, and that is why it has this name. “Endo” meaning internal. Our bodies, therefore, naturally produce Endocannabinoids. This system regulates many vital functions in our body, including sleep, of course.

The endocannabinoid system acts through two cannabinoid receptors: CB1 and CB2. The one that impacts the sleep directly is CB1. This one can be found in the brain and affects our nervous system in general. This receptor plays a role in regulating many other vital functions such as digestion, anxiety or mood, to name a few.

CB2 indirectly affects sleep. This receptor touches our immune system and thus regulates functions such as inflammation, pleasure and pain.

It is essential to understand that CB1 and CB2 are cannabinoid receptors but are not the only receptors linked to the endocannabinoid system. It is a complex system of receptors, neurotransmitters, hormones and other molecules.

A known and essential neurotransmitter for sleep is serotonin. A high amount of serotonin in your body is associated with awakening, and a low amount is associated with sleep.

Serotonin naturally releases a very well-known hormone: melatonin. This hormone is responsible for healthy sleep, and many consume it in tablets to plunge into a deep sleep more quickly.

How the CBD oil improves your sleep

In general, CBD can enhance the quality of your sleep by allowing you to plunge into deep sleep more quickly and regulate your sleep cycle by making the hours you get up and sleeping much more constant on the long term.

Attention, the CBD oil is not a magic potion that will make you collapse in your bed as a result of its consumption. The consumption of CBD is making it possible for you to find yourself more quickly in a situation of the type “I feel about going to bed. It’s time to sleep.”

CBD oil reduces stress

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, a significant reason for a sleep problem is stress. It is also the source of a lot of issues such as anxiety, depression or high blood pressure.

The good news is that CBD contributes to a decrease in consumer stress. CBD oil tackles stress through various receptors. Especially CB1 but not that. Through these receptors, CBD improves our cognitive abilities in stressful situations, which decreases the number of negative reactions before sleep. It implies that you will have much less trouble forgetting your problems before you sleep.

CBD oil and pain relief

Chronic or challenging to relieve pain can be a big problem when they persist during sleep. They make the plunge into a complicated deep sleep and diminish the time during which we are in this vital state for our well-being.

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties and the changes in the perception of pain that it exerts through CB2, CBD dramatically improves the quality of sleep in people suffering from pain during their sleep.

CBD oil for muscles’ relaxation

The sedative and relaxing properties of the CBD oil, which are felt via the CB2 receptor, also provide a better quality of sleep.

On the one hand, consuming CBD oilcan minimize the risk of having a cramp during your sleep. Do you know that? This leg cramp that takes you without reason during the night and is painful to the point of waking you up?

On the other hand, if you are annoyed by sleep apnea, the relaxation caused by consumption of CBD can cause a relaxation of the airways.

Conclusions about CBD oil and sleep

Through the cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2, CBD can have a positive impact on sleep by limiting the factors that prevent you from sleeping. This molecule also allows you to impact rest directly through other receptors and regulate the natural amount of serotonin and melatonin in your body.

