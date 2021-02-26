How to Upgrade Your Home Office During the Pandemic

Working from home became our new normal during the current pandemic. We got used to the setup that was once only supposed to serve as a temporary home office. Many of us will continue to work from home in the following months, so why not invest some time and money into upgrading your home office.

Make it look and feel comfortable while introducing some new elements to make it as professional as you can for your Zoom meetings. Take a look at how you can upgrade your home office by yourself while stuck at home during the pandemic.

Adjustable Desk

Not many people realize the advantages of an adjustable desk. Doctors often say sitting is the new smoking, leading to many back and neck problems. However, it’s never too late to change your habits. An adjustable desk that allows you to sit and stand while working will do wonders while you’re stuck at home. You can shift between the two throughout the day. This will help correct your posture and exercise your legs during the day.

Office Chair

It might be time to invest in a quality office chair if you don’t have one already. Working from home doesn’t mean you should switch your working stations from your dining room table to your bed. Uncomfortable chairs will not help with your back problems, either. Think about purchasing an office chair with lumbar support and armrests. Note that you don’t have to take a big chunk out of your budget and opt for the most expensive one as there are plenty of options.

Better Flooring

If you have some extra time on your hands, you can change the flooring in your office. Opt for durable materials, like bamboo flooring, which is sustainable, easy to maintain, and quite tough. That will help withstand the frequent movement of your swivel chair.

You can install the new flooring on top of your carpeting or old floor, or you can remove these completely. Besides, there are plenty of color options, so you can combine them with your existing decor. Whatever you decide to do, you won’t regret updating your home office with new floors of the highest standards.

Additional Lightning

Even though we don’t plan on working late nights, it happens more often than we would like to. For that reason, our home offices require additional lightning. A ceiling fixture and one desk lamp will not do the trick as less lightning than needed can cause more harm than good.

We recommend purchasing a desk lamp with adjustable angle positions that will help you light all the right areas. Plus, you will be able to find the right angles for video calls and other tasks during your busy working day.

Charger Port

It might sound like a small thing to incorporate into your home office, but purchasing a charger port will significantly improve your day-to-day tasks. This is a practical piece of tech for your desk that will make powering your devices more efficient. Thanks to a charger port, you will be able to move through multiple devices seamlessly without leaving your desk. You will be able to charge your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other devices all at once.

Comfy Corner

Since you’re working from home, why not make it as comfortable as you can? Working from bed might not be the healthiest or best solution, but creating a comfy corner in your office will do the trick.

Purchase a comfortable chair and a removable laptop table or stand that will allow you to work with your feet up. If that’s something that appeals to you, you might also need an ottoman. Add some pillows and a soft blanket to help you push through those busy workdays.

Plants

To finish off your decorating endeavor, add some plants. It has been scientifically proven that having plants in closed spaces positively affects your health. Plants filter the air while you work, so they’ll even help you breathe in healthier air even when you forget to open the windows. If you’re afraid that you’ll forget to water them, opt for succulents. They will have the same effect, but they are more resilient compared to other plants.