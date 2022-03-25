How to speed up your internet at home?

In the age of Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, isn’t it true that your Internet has to do more than ever before? As an added bonus, a lot of us have even started welcoming a host of other smart technologies as well, such as smart lights, speakers, and thermostats.

In this fast-paced world, can you afford to have a slow internet connection? Certainly not!

Is there a way to ensure everyone’s happiness in such a situation? Yes, a great internet provider that offers amazing deals at affordable rates, you can check https://www.localcabledeals.com/optimum, as an example. The speeds of this provider are also great. However, this is not all you can do.

Have you ever heard of upgrading your Wi-Fi or speeding up the internet? Probably not. We will examine some convenient and effective ways to accomplish this.

Isn’t that exciting? Let us get started then!

Go For An Ethernet Cable

Despite the fact that wires still exist, and they are not as bad as they used to be, we often forget about them. Especially when it comes to an Ethernet cable. There is no doubt that wireless connections are convenient and amazing, however, they are not always the fastest.

Why do cabled connections tend to be faster than wireless ones?

It’s because they send a signal directly to your router rather than transmitting over the air. One of the best parts is that it is unaffected by large fish tanks. In particular, cable connection is best for watching media with a lot of data, like videos.

Wi-Fi is less secure by default than Ethernet. When it comes to keeping your personal and financial data safe, this is your best friend.

The only downside to Ethernet cables is that they restrict your devices to specific locations, but that should not be a problem if the speed is sufficient.

These devices can be connected to your Ethernet cable:

Laptop/Desktop

Television

Playstation and Xbox

Gaming on PlayStation and Xbox is best done with a wired connection. You do not want to lose a boss fight midway. That is why a network cable is a must.

Keep the Connection Secure

Even though this may seem obvious, your connection must still be password-protected.

Every time you use your bank card, you are shouting out the numbers on your Wi-Fi. There is a possibility that someone will be able to access it eventually, and you do not want that to happen at all.

Netflix is now easier to watch with the availability of routers that come with passwords, so no one can access your bandwidth.

Start Moving Your Router

Do the devices connected to your router seem to be closer to it? If you hate slow downloads, sluggish connections, and freezing screens, do that right now. You may need to move walls, doors, furniture, and more that are blocking your path. If you move your router physically, you will notice a significant difference in speed and distance. Experience the wonders of nature without interruptions in a perfect spot.

You can also use creative cabling to get your router in a much better position by using creative cabling. In order to achieve this, all the essential devices, such as gaming consoles, computers, and laptops, should be brought together, with the less-essential ones left alone.

If no flat surface is nearby, the router can be mounted halfway up the wall. Avoid electromagnetic devices, such as microwaves, baby monitors, and wireless keyboards.

Next, we will discuss the router.

Upgrade Your Router

Functionality and price of routers vary. Your job here is to determine how far your wireless broadcast reaches. As an example, if you have a large space, such as an office or a big house, you are better off with a router than using repeaters, which broadcast the signal throughout your space. Comparatively, a simpler system can be used for smaller spaces. It is best to use mesh networks for bigger networks since you can install multiple routers at different distances.

Here are a few router and mesh network system recommendations to get you started:

Routers

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 and AX8

TP-Link AX6000

Mesh Network Systems

The Eero Wi-Fi system

Netgear Orbi system

Restart Your Router

This trick has probably been read on the internet multiple times. Does it really work? It’s worth a try. According to us, it does work. But to what extent? That is for us to discover.

Rebooting your router from time to time seems like an easy fix to all computer problems, which sometimes works, too. Nevertheless, experts say restarting your router every hour will not improve your internet speed.

Therefore, if your connectivity is down because of radio interference, you should only reboot sporadically, otherwise, you should follow other tips.

Get a Wi-Fi Extender

Spend a little money on a Wi-Fi extender if you find upgrading your router or moving it around difficult.

How do they actually work?

Simple steps are involved in the process. This device extends your router’s wireless network by connecting to an extra wall socket. That’s it.

They’re easy to set up, convenient to use, and do the job of eliminating dead wireless areas instantly in your home. Remember that repeated or extended signals won’t be as powerful as direct ones from the router. Choosing the right position is very important. Consider connecting devices that do not require a lot of bandwidth to these devices.

If you are looking for options, you have plenty to choose from. For instance, the Netgear EX7300 is a good option. Linksys AC1900 also works well as long as you match your router to the maximum Wi-Fi standard that it supports. You can find a great selection of these devices at amazing prices.

Conclusion

Slow internet speeds are physically and mentally exhausting. We have prepared this precise guide based on our research to help you through it. Keep watching your favorite series with these tips. If you have questions and concerns, leave a comment in the comments section below.