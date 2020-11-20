How to Simplify Your Betting for More Success

Many people enjoy sports betting and of those, few set themselves any kind of target for profit. This is because despite winning on occasions, over a long period, many people will either lose or break even on their betting.

However, that doesn’t mean that you cannot look for ways to improve your betting and help you turn things around. This could be going from losing a lot to losing a little, or it could be going from losing to winning.

One of the biggest reasons why people lose when they bet is because they make things too complicated. The key to betting is to simplify things as much as possible, which many people either forget to do, or don’t even know about.

So, how do you make your betting simpler, and more effective? Here are four areas to focus on, which should help you improve things and cut down on your losses, or make you profit, without increasing your spend.

Create a Staking Plan

This is something that all gamblers should have in place, and if you don’t have one then it should be your top priority. A staking plan can be as simple or complicated as you want, the main element of this is that you have one.

A staking plan will keep all of your bets in relation to each other regarding their stakes. It doesn’t matter if you have recently won big, lost many bets in a row or somewhere in the middle, the next bet is not related to what has happened in the past, and should be staked with that in mind.

If you have different types of bets, you can have different stakes set for each one with a more complex staking plan. If you generally place the same bet type, you can just use a simple staking plan where every bet you place is the same.

Any financial news and advice you see will all point towards uniformity, so make sure you implement this into your betting.

Look to Cut Out Bets

If you look at the amount of bets that people place and study them, the majority of people will be placing too many bets. In life, if you are looking to save money, the first thing you do is cut back, so do this with your betting.

There are many ways to do this, you can cut out certain bet types, cut out leagues or competitions where you know you struggle or even give yourself fixed days off from betting.

If you have information about leagues and sports where you do poorly then this is the best method to use, as you are cutting back your bets and also taking out those that have the least chance of winning.

For example, if your record is poor on the ATP Tour tennis matches that you bet on, turn away from tennis and focus your betting elsewhere.

Shop Around for Deals

When you make a purchase, it could be anything from a small amount of money all the way up to a car, you will always shop around to find the best deal. So why do so few people do that when they are betting?

Many choose a bookmaker and stick with them, but every time you do that and don’t take better odds or a better offer elsewhere you are potentially leaving profit behind on the table.

Not only this, but you could also be missing out on free bets and other offers. Free bets are bonuses that you can use to pay for bets, which helps your profit and loss because you are not spending. You are giving yourself a chance to win without any risk attached.

The deals you see may seem to offer a tiny difference when looked at individually, but over the course of a year they can really add up and make a big difference to your betting overall.

Cut Back on Selections by One

The final point to look at is that many people who place multiple bets often go a little too adventurous. Here, rather than doing that, cut back your selections by one. The odds will decrease, but your chances of winning will improve.

It is better to put yourself in a position where you are winning smaller amounts on a regular basis than waiting for the big win to come once a month. Betting in this manner will be far better for your confidence in the long run, rather than waiting for the win after many losses.

So, next time you are placing your bets, if you like to place bets on sport with four selections in them, drop down to three and place a treble to improve your chances of picking up a win. In the long run, this should help you be more successful.