How to search by image without any error – fast & smooth

Browsing through the “meanders” of your computer, did you find a photo of an old school friend whose name you do not remember and would like to check if he is registered on some social network so that you can contact him? Browsing the Net, you stumbled upon a beautiful landscape. Would you like to find other similar photos, but you don’t know what the immortalized place is called or, much more simply, you don’t know where to find additional matching images? No problem, in both cases I can help you. How? Well, simple: by explaining how to search by image. So guys, further any discussion here, let’s get started.

Getting know on how to search by image for all time

You must know that some online services and some apps for mobile devices are available. This process is when it is possible to search by images. This is starting from a photo taken from your device or already present online. In short, searching by images is a bit like searching for textual content on Google. The difference is that, instead of typing a keyword, you have to select a photo. Consequently, the results of the Search performed will be visual and not textual.

So tell me: are you waiting to find, together with me? Yup!! Great! So I would say to ban the chatter and take action immediately. I’m sure that, in the end, you will be able to tell yourself more than satisfied as well as happy to be able to find what you wanted starting from a photo. Happy reading and have fun!

How to search for images on Google

The first solution I suggest you adopt if you want to search by images is Google Images. The famous search tool included in Google allows you to find photos based on the terms entered and perform reverse searches. It will enable you to upload a photo and see all similar images on the Net in a nutshell.

Search by images on Google, connected to the service’s main page via the link I have just provided you and click on the camera icon in the search bar. Next, select the Upload Image tab and click the Choose File / Browse button to upload the photo you want to search.

The important matter that we should know before searching

Then wait a few moments, and the service will offer you a series of photos similar to the one you uploaded ( Visually identical images ), plus links to web pages that contain an exact copy. Try to identify the one that interests you most and click on it, to get more information.

On the other hand, you involved in searching for images from a photo you found on the Internet. Click on the Paste Image URL attached to the main page of Google Images, paste the image’s address for the Search, and press the Search via button picture.

If you don’t know how to address an image on the Internet, right-click on it and select Copy the image address from the menu that is subsequently shown to you.

Google will then show you all the web pages that contain the image you have selected, just as seen a few lines plus you act with the images loaded from your computer. Simple, right?

how to search by image – Other online services

There are many other online services to search for images. Let me talk to you in more detail about a couple of them that I am sure will come in handy.

#1 TinEye – Alternative for google image search

Another solution that I invite you to try is TinEye: it is an online setting that allows you to find images similar to those uploaded. To use it, connect immediately to its main page via the link I just provided you and click on the arrow icon located next to the search bar.

Now select the image you want to use for the Search and wait a few moments for the upload to complete, and all the web pages that contain images similar to the one you upload will show. Then click on the shot of your interest to get more details.

Like on Google, also on TinEye, you can find photos similar to images already present online. To do this, you need to paste the image link (you can find it by following the instructions. I gave you in the previous lines) in the Upload field. Paste or enter Image URL and click on the magnifying glass icon on the right.

how to search by image on Android

If you are using Android, you can resort to using Image Search. It is a free application that offers a simplified interface for searching images on Google.

Its operation is quite intuitive, to the point that there would be no need to talk about it in detail. Select the photo to use for the Search and press the Start upload item.

Note:

Once the screen containing the search results is displaying. Then press the image relating to which you interesting in knowing more details, and that’s it. Please note that there is also the Custom search engines function. Through which you can add custom search engines to the app.

I hope now you clear about how to search by image. If you need more asks let us know via email or comment below the post.