How to play youtube in background app in 2020

Do you need to hear the song while using other apps on your mobile phone? In that case, we explain how to play YouTube music in the Background on iPhone and Android. Many users use YouTube to listen to their favorite songs, and for this reason, countless people wonder how to play YouTube music in the Background on their Android mobile or iPhone with iOS. One of the significant limitations of the streaming video platform is that the playback stops if the app is not active in the smartphone’s foreground. You will know how to play youtube in background app; from this post. So, let’s get started.

Getting know: how to play youtube in background app after the new update

However, this problem has an easy solution if you account for YouTube Premium, YouTube’s subscription service, since one of its advantages is playing in your mobile Background.

If you don’t have a YouTube Premium account, you have at your disposal an alternative way to play YouTube music in the Background from an Android, as well as a trick to play YouTube music in the Background from an iPhone.

Playing YouTube in the Background on Android and iOS is very simple, and we already anticipate that you can do it from any terminal.

How to Play YouTube Music in the Background on Android?

To adopt to YouTube music in the Background on an Android mobile, follow the steps indicated below:

Open www.youtube.com in the Chrome browser.

In the menu of the three points located in the upper right corner of the Chrome application, we mark the option “View as a computer.”

Browse to the video we want to listen to and press play.

Exit the Chrome application and resume playback from the notification menu

How to Play YouTube Music in the Background on the iPhone?

To listen to music in the Background on iOS, you will have to follow a process similar to what Android users do. However, to enjoy this feature, you will not be able to use Chrome. If you have an iPhone or an iPad, we recommend downloading the Dolphin app, available from the App Store.

Once it placed on your phone, access the YouTube website, and play the video, you want. Then exit the app and play the video from the Control Center.

Steps for ios

You also can listen to YouTube music in the Background on your iPhone. Take note of what you have to do:

Download the Dolphin web browser.

Open www.youtube.com in Dolphin.

Select the video that we want to listen to and press play.

Exit the Dolphin application to resume playback from the iOS Control Center.

The important thing you have to know

It enables the desktop version of YouTube on mobile, creating a kind of shortcut without using the app. Once this web version of YouTube opens, the video is played. At the bottom of the screen, you have to touch the “Start” button making the music stop. However, to reactivate it, the user must display the notifications at the top of the screen. The song’s information shown, which is given “Play” to restart it. I hope now you will know how to play youtube in background app in 2020.