How to Make Sure That Your Festive Proposal Goes to Plan

Are you planning on proposing over the Christmas period? Christmas is a special and magical time, so it is easy to see why many people decide to pop the question over the holidays. As such a massive moment in your life, you will want to make sure that everything goes according to plan. With this in mind, here are a few tips for proposing over the Christmas period.

Check First

While the holidays can be a special time, you might find that it is a good idea to check with your significant other or float the idea past them at least. There can be some mixed feelings about proposing during this period, especially on major days like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve as they are often days spent with family and friends and you may have other big plans that could complicate things.

Choose a Date

Once you have made the decision, you need to pick what date you are going to propose carefully. If you want to celebrate by being with friends and family, then you will want to make sure that they are around. If you prefer it to be just the two of you, you could book a day in to spend together over the holidays and do something special.

Incorporate the Holidays

You will want to use the magic of Christmas to your advantage when proposing, so find ways that you could add the holidays into your proposal. This could be the final present under the tree, on a festive winter walk or in their glass just before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. Crucially, keep your partner in mind and consider what kind of proposal they would enjoy and feel the most comfortable with – not everyone wants to be asked to be married in front of family and friends!

Don’t Forget the Basics

You also need to remember to cover the basics when proposing as it is no different over the holidays. This means taking the time to find the perfect engagement ring, asking your partner’s parents for permission and making plans to ensure that it is an unforgettable day that the two of you will look back fondly on during married life.

Hopefully, these tips will help you to plan the perfect festive proposal over the Christmas period. This is a special time of the year and getting engaged over the holidays can take this to new heights and ensure that it is always an extra special period for you and your partner.