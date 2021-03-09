How to Make Sure A Kids Protein Powder is Safe For Your Child

Today, there is a huge demand for kids protein powder. Given the reducing quality of foods and the increasing physical and mental stress on children, these powders provide a reliable source of nourishment for your little one.

Of course, there are several parents who are also sceptical about using these products. Normally, when we think about a protein powder, we only think about adults who regularly hit the gym. However, when you choose the right product, it can actually benefit your child. With the best protein drinks, you can be assured of complete safety and the perfect supplement to your child’s nutrition.

Here are some questions that you can ask yourself before you choose a product for your little one.

Is it Age- Appropriate?

The best protein drinks are designed to suit the age of the child. Now, why is this important? When it comes to nutrition, we always believe more is better. However, this is not the case. Whether it is a macronutrient or a micronutrient there is a recommended daily intake for every age group.

The best protein drinks like Gritzo Supermilk prepare well-calculated formulas that take into account the child’s regular diet as well as activity levels. This ensures that the intake is not lesser or greater than the daily recommended value. Just like nutritional deficiencies can cause health issues, over-consumption can also have serious repercussions when it comes to health. Therefore, choose a drink that is designed for your child’s age group.

Where is the Protein Coming From?

The source of protein helps you choose the best protein drinks based on your dietary preferences. Normally, most protein shakes contain whey proteins that are derived from milk. This is considered one of the best sources of protein as it contains all the amino acids that are required by the body.

However, if you follow a vegan diet or if your child is lactose intolerant, this may not be among the best protein drinks for him or her. In this case, you can look for drinks that contain plant-based proteins like soy or pea protein. They are just as good when it comes to fulfilling the nutritional requirements of your child.

What Does it Contain?

The contents determine which the best protein drinks are for your child. You can get an idea by looking at the nutrition label or the ingredients list that is available on the packaging. The simplest rule to follow is that the fewer the ingredients the better. Drinks that contain ingredients with difficult names or unrecognizable names most often contain chemicals or preservatives that can harm your child.

It is also a good idea to check the other nutrients that the drink contains. The best protein drinks contain vital nutrients for child development including vitamins, minerals like calcium, omega-3 fatty acids and electrolytes. They also help keep your child active and improve immunity and stamina.

Lastly, the source of sugar in the drink is very important. The best protein drinks usually contain natural sweeteners like cane sugar. High sugar intake can cause health issues in the long run and, therefore, you must be careful about the products that you choose.

Can It Cause Allergies?

Allergies are the most important factor to consider when you are buying a protein drink for your child. For instance, if your child is lactose intolerant, the best protein drinks for him or her are ones that do not contain any dairy products. Similarly, for children who are gluten intolerant, malt-based drinks or products that contain gluten are not recommended.

The best protein drinks list out all the potential allergens along with their ingredients. Make sure that you check this label thoroughly. If you are unsure of the food allergies that your child has or need to make sure that a drink is safe for your child, it is highly recommended that you consult your doctor before including any product in your child’s diet.

Has It Been Used By Other Parents?

The best protein drinks are ones that have been tried and tested by other parents. You can check online reviews of a product. You can even ask your friends and relatives for any recommendation based on the products that they have used before.

Does My Doctor Approve?

As mentioned before, when you are unsure of any product, it is best to consult with your doctor. He or she will be able to tell you if a product is suitable for your child. They will also be able to recommend the best protein drinks based on your child’s requirements and medical history. This gives you the reassurance that you need when using any new product in your child’s diet.

Why Does My Child Need a Protein Drink?

The best protein drinks can be added to your child’s diet as a supplement. There are, however, some instances that demand the use of a protein drink in order to fulfil any nutritional gaps in your child’s diet. It is highly advisable to include a protein drink if:

You follow a vegetarian diet: It is harder to incorporate proteins into a diet with a purely vegetarian diet. Although there are several vegetarian sources of this nutrient, you need to consume a larger quantity to get the right amount of protein needed by the body.

Your child is athletic: The best protein drinks are designed for physically active kids. Kids who are athletic or involved in physically demanding activities have a higher nutritional requirement. A good protein drink is the best option to fulfil this need.

Your child is a fussy eater: Fussy eaters are more likely to consume a protein drink when compared to certain protein-rich foods. The best protein drinks are also extremely tasty and appealing to your child.

Even with the best protein drinks, you need to ensure that they are only used as a supplement to a regular diet and not as a replacement for any meal during the day.