How To Join Google Classroom in 2021

Needing to organize distance learning courses, you were advised to use Classroom, a Google service dedicated to online teaching and, in particular, to distance learning in the school environment. However, having never heard of it before, you would like to have more information about it and, in particular, to know the procedure for registering and accessing the platform in question. That’s the way it is. Then let me tell you that today is your lucky day. In the next few paragraphs, I will explain how to join google classroom using a personal Google account and a G Suite for Education account created by the school. Besides, it will also be my job to show you the detailed procedure for signing up for a Classroom class via its code. Let’s start the process.

Getting know: how to join google classroom without any problem

If you agree and can’t wait to find out more, let’s not waste any more precious time and take action. Make yourself comfortable, set aside five minutes of free time, and dedicate yourself to reading the next lines. By carefully following my directions and trying to put them into practice, I assure you that you will be able to log into the Classroom and enroll in as many courses as you want.

Preliminary information

Before getting to the heart of this tutorial and explaining how to sign up for Classroom, it might be useful to know that you need to have a Google account to access this platform dedicated to distance learning.

If you intend to use Classroom in a home education environment or at an out-of-school training center, you can sign in using your personal Google Account. If, on the other hand, you need to use Classroom in a school environment, all you have to do is wait for your school to provide you with your login credentials and then log into the platform in question. The enrollment procedure is the school’s responsibility, which will have to activate a Google Suite for Education account, create users for students and teachers who will have to use Classroom, and communicate login credentials.

Finally, I would like to point out that you can also log into the Classroom with a “normal” G Suite account. Note, however, that it is not possible to sign up for Classroom courses created by users who use a type of Google account other than their own.

How to sign up for the Classroom on a computer

The process for signing up for the Classroom on a computer is quick and easy. All you need to do is connect to the official website of the service and log in with a personal Google account or with the credentials provided by your school. How to do it? I’ll explain it to you right away!

How to sign up for the Classroom as a student

Suppose you are a student and need to use Classroom in a non-school environment, connected to the main Google page. Click on the Login button at the top right, enter the data associated with your account in the Email address or telephone number fields and Enter the password and press the Next button to log in.

If, on the other hand, you see the Choose an account screen, click on the Google account you want to use to access Classroom, enter the password in the appropriate field and press the Next button. Is your account missing from the screen in question? In this case, select the option. Use another Google account, enter the appropriate fields, and click on the Next button, to associate your Google account with the browser in use.

More things you should know

At this point, press the squares icon at the top right. Select the Classroom option from the menu that opens. Then access the Google platform dedicated to distance learning. How do you say? Did your school provide you with credentials to log into the Classroom? In this case, connect to the main page of the service. If you are already logged in with your personal Google account, select the option Try another version. Then enter your credentials in the Email address or phone number fields. Enter the password and click on the Next button.

If this is your first access to the school’s G Suite account. Press the Accept button to accept the Google terms of use. Then change the password to access the account in question following the instructions shown on the screen.

How to join google classroom as a teacher

The procedure for signing up for the Classroom as a teacher is pretty much. The same as the one I showed you to sign up for the service as a student. Again, you can log in with your personal Google account or with the school’s credentials given to you.

To access the Classroom as a teacher, connected to the main Google page. Click on the Login button at the top right. Enter the credentials associated with your Google account. Those of your school’s G Suite for Education account in the Email address. The number of fields phone number enter the password. Just press the Next button to log in.

If you used the school’s G Suite account and this is your first login. Then click the Accept button to accept the Google terms of use. You can change the login password to the account in question. To do this, in the Change password for [account name] screen. Just enter the new password in the Create password. Then you can Confirm password fields and click the Change password button to save the changes.

At this point, click on the squares icon, at the top right, click on the Classroom option. To access the Google service and, in the new open page, click on the Continue button. If you are signed in with the credentials provided by your school. Select the I’m a teacher option, indicating that you are using Classroom as a teacher.

I hope you will get an idea on how to join google classroom.