How to install a Delta Faucet glass rinser. If you’re looking for a quick and efficient way to rinse your glasses, a specialized glass rinser is the way to go. Delta, an award-winning faucet manufacturer, recently introduced the Delta Glass Rinser to residential homes. This convenient bottle and cup washer is perfect for those who want a quick and easy way to rinse their glasses.

What are glass rinsers?

Kitchen sink glass rinsers (also known as bar glass rinsers or cup washers) powerfully clean your bottles and cups by shooting high-pressure jets of water into the drinkware while it is upside-down.

This product is perfect for those who are looking for an easy and effortless way to clean their cups and bottles – especially ones Delta Faucet glass rinser that may be difficult to reach or have tougher stains. The low-profile kitchen appliance can be installed in any available countertop or sink hole, such as one used for soap dispensers or hot and cold water dispensers.

Gravity and the powerful, rapid rinsing action work together to wash out even the most hard-to-reach places, making sure your cups and glasses come out sparkling clean every time!

How do glass rinsers work?

To use a glass rinser, put your drinkware face-down over the installed cup washer and push down on the top of the cup. Most cup washers are designed to drain directly into your sink to avoid water splashing.

The kitchen accessory is installed next to your kitchen or bar sink faucet, usually in place of your hot or cold water dispenser, kitchen sprayer, or other available countertop or sink hole.

Delta Glass Rinser 2022

As a leading manufacturer of faucets, Delta has won awards for its innovative solutions, including touchless kitchen faucets and voice control technologies. In another attempt to elevate kitchen functionality, Delta has brought the commercial glass cleaner into everyday homes. Its reception has been mostly positive, with a few complaints about the finish and size limitations.

Design

The sleek, low-profile kitchen accessory, which is installed beside your kitchen or bar sink faucet, takes up little real estate at only 1.5 inches tall and 4 inches wide. You can choose between multiple finishes, including chrome and stainless steel.

The main complaint when it comes to the design is that, for some, the stainless steel finish doesn’t exactly match other stainless steel appliances. While a natural occurrence when purchasing any stainless steel appliance (every brand has its own finished product), it can be an eyesore for people who are sticklers for a completely matching kitchen.

If you’re thinking of purchasing a rinser, double-check that it can accommodate your most-used cups and glasses. The rinser should have a minimum glass opening size of 1.5 inches and a maximum size of 3.5 inches, but some people have found that their wider coffee cups and smoothie glasses don’t fit. To avoid any disappointment, measure the diameter of your go-to drinkware before making your purchase.

The Delta Glass Rinser is easy to install, even for those who don’t consider themselves handy. The accessory can be installed in most kitchen sinks with an extra installation hole beside the faucet. You don’t need a Delta kitchen faucet or sink to use this product.

This product is also a good choice if you have a single-handle faucet or sink with a sprayer or soap dispenser hole. If you don’t have an extra installation hole, you may need to drill another one.