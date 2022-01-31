How to get rid of adware on Mac

If you suspect you have adware on your MacBook, it’s advised that you try and remove it as soon as possible. Adware is a type of software that attacks your computer by modifying your settings, default search engine, downloading unwanted advertising material, presenting you with unwanted ads, and much more. It typically attaches itself to your website browser and depending on how sophisticated it is, can contain a more severe virus that can compromise your MacBook.

Adware can be a real nuisance but with modern-day security and sophisticated antivirus protectors, most people avoid it. However, it can sometimes slip through the net, latching on to your MacBook Pro. And when it does, as mentioned above, it’s important to deal with it and remove it as soon as possible.

How to remove adware from mac? There are several ways in which you can do so, however below we show you two of our preferable ways.

Use an anti-malware application to remove adware on your Apple Mac

The simplest and most effective way to remove adware from an Apple MacBook would be to use an anti-malware application. Anti-malware applications are designed to specifically target adware, malware, and viruses, removing them completely off your laptop. Most adware applications are free to use but some charge depending on what your requirements are.

Most software will also come with additional benefits that you can take advantage of. This can include a password manager to make your passwords more secure and the applications will often help make your Apple Macbook run faster. We would often recommend using free software first so that you can decide if the program is right for you, then if you are seeing a benefit from using it, upgrade to the paid version to unlock their additional features. We would also recommend looking into the reviews of the application you are considering using as user reviews can give a good indication of how efficient it is and whether you should download it.

Remove adware from your Mac manually

If you prefer to remove the adware manually instead of using an anti-malware application you can do it, however, this may be slightly more time-consuming. To do this follow the below instructions:

Load up the activity monitor from your launchpad.

Browse the applications and look for anything suspicious

If you find an application running that you don’t recognise, press the force quit button in your top toolbar.

Go back to the application in your launchpad and drag the application to your trash

Restart your Macbook and then empty your trash.

These are two ways we would recommend when wanting to remove adware from your Apple Macbook. Have you removed adware from your Apple MacBook before? What method did you use? Did you use one of the above two options and if so, what application did you use to remove adware from your Apple Mac? If there is anything you would like to add to our article, please leave a comment in the comment box below.