How to extract rar files without any VPN

Did you just run out of the trial version of the program you used to manage compressed archives, and now you are looking for a free solution to extract the data contained in RAR files? Do you often find yourself working with libraries in RAR format, and are you tired of having to remove the files from each package, one by one? I have good news for you: you are on the right guide, at the right time! from this content, you will know how to extract RAR files. So, let’s go..

Getting know: how to extract RAR files fast

In today’s tutorial, I will show you many useful resources. Thanks to which you can extract RAR files on your PC. Going into more detail, below you will find listed all those that represent the best solutions in the category for and macOS. And in most cases, they are free tools, easy to use and able to perform flawlessly the purpose for which they are intended: what more could you want ?!

And if you need to intervene on RAR compressed archives from mobile, I am happy to inform you that this is very feasible, as there are ad hoc applications available for Android and iOS. But now, chat and let’s take action. As usual, I wish you happy reading, and I hope you the best of luck with everything.

How to extract RAR files on Windows

If you are using a Windows PC and want to understand the resources you have on your own to extract RAR files, try the solutions listed below: I’m sure they will satisfy you.

The first program that I invite you to consider is 7-Zip: it is a renowned no-cost software of an open-source nature and specific for Windows operating systems, which allows you to extract all the most popular compressed archive formats, including those in RAR format. It also allows you to intervene on password-protected and multi-volume files and to generate new compressed archives in various forms.

More things to know.

To download 7-Zip on your PC, visit the program’s website and press the Download link at the top of the page, corresponding to Windows’s version in use on your PC (64 bit or 32 bit). Once the download is complete, open the .exe file obtained and, in the window that appears on the screen, press the Yes, Install and Close buttons in sequence.

how to extract RAR files without VPN

Next, right-click on the RAR file you want to extract and select, from the context menu, the items 7-Zip> Open. Then click on the Extract button in the window that appears on the screen, indicate your computer’s location where you want to save the extracted files and press the OK button. If the RAR file is password-protected, you will need to type the password first to proceed.

In addition to what I have just indicated, you can extract your RAR files by right-clicking on them, selecting the 7-Zip item from the context menu and choosing, based on your preferences and needs, one of the following options: Extract here (to extract the files to the current location) or Extract Files (to specify an exact location on Windows to extract the files to).

If you need to extract only some of the elements contained in the RAR file, right-click on the compressed archive, select the 7-Zip> Open items from the context menu, drag the files of your interest out of the displayed window and drop them in the position you prefer.

UnRarIt – best RAR software

UnRarIt is an excellent free program for Windows that allows you to extract the contents of multiple RAR files simultaneously. It works via a simple drag-and-drop and also supports password-protected archives.

To use it, the first step you need to take is to connect to its website and click on UnRarIt.msi to download it to your PC. When the download complete, open the .msi file you just obtained and, in the window that appears on the desktop, put the checkmark next to I Agree. Then click on the Next button three consecutive times and, finally, on the Yes and Close buttons.

Then launch the program via its icon added to the Windows Start menu and drag the RAR file you want to extract into the software window that appears on the desktop. At this point, select the destination folder in which to extract the files contained in the archives by clicking on the […] button located at the bottom right and click on the Extract files button to start the extraction process.

You can also extrapolate files from password-protected RAR archives. In this case, you have to drag the libraries into the main UnRarIt window (as I indicated earlier) and click the Add password button (below) to type the password needed to open the protected RAR file.

WinRAR

When it comes to extracting RAR files on Windows, it is practically impossible not to mention WinRAR. It is one of the most renowned programs in the category and allows both to extract and compress RAR files and many other types of compressed archives. Unlike the programs already mentioned, it distributed in the form of trialware: it can be downloaded for free. At each start, it displays a warning that invites you to purchase a license within 40 days. In reality, the software continues to work even after 40 days but shows the invitations to buy more insistently and does not allow you to take advantage of some advanced features (eg, secure encryption with AES-256-bit logarithm).