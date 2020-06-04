How to Enhance Your Movie-Watching Experience

People love watching movies. It’s a time for them to escape reality for a few hours, which is a great way to get distracted from their everyday stressors. This is important now more than ever as the coronavirus pandemic is causing widespread fear across the globe. With economies suffering and industries, such as the entertainment industry, forced to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19, movie-watching is now done at home.

While sitting on your couch and turning on a movie is perfectly fine, there are plenty of ways you can make your movie-watching experience that much better. Keep reading below to find out how!

Create a comfortable environment

Not everyone can afford to create their own at-home movie theater. But that doesn’t mean you can’t turn your living room into a comfortable environment that will make watching movies an enjoyable experience. As you get ready to tackle your list of must-watch movies during quarantine, take a look at some great ideas you implement to boost the coziness level of your living room:

A large, comfortable couch: Investing in a large couch that can fit all of your friends, family, and pets will give everyone a place to sit and relax when the film goes on the big screen. Large sectionals will provide ample space for people to sprawl out. (https://www.interiordefine.com/shop/custom-sectional-sofas)

Blankets: Warm, cozy blankets are a must for watching movies. Place your blankets in decorative baskets at the end of the couch for people to easily access once the movie turns on. (https://www.the-citizenry.com/collections/shop-all-throws-blankets)

Throw pillows: Resting your head on the hard and rigid armrest isn't comfortable. Decorate your sofa with chic throw pillows that can elevate the style of your home and keep you and your guests comfy.

CBD: Keep a bottle of CBD oil around that you can take before the movie to calm your nerves and help you relax so you can enjoy the film. (https://cbdfx.com/collections/cbd-gummies/)

Invest in a large screen

No one wants to huddle around a small laptop screen to watch the latest blockbuster film. With that said, invest in a large screen that can project the best movies with crystal clear quality. You can invest in a Roku TV that offers free television and movies, along with the ability to access multiple streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, or you can get creative and invest in a large wall projector. If you have a large wall, you can buy a projector to mimic the large screens found in movie theaters. You can even place a projector screen or white sheet outside to a sultry outdoor movie night.

Get the snacks

Popcorn, M&Ms, gummy worms—these are classic movie time snacks that will easily enhance your movie-watching experience. Everyone likes munching on a tasty treat, whether a salty chocolate-covered pretzel or sweet peach rings or Sour Patch Kids.

To elevate your home theater, make sure your snack drawer is fully stocked. You can even invest in a popcorn machine to make homemade popcorn in a variety of flavors, like caramel nut crunch or classic butter. Movie snacks don’t have to be filled with sugar, either. There are plenty of nutritious foods you can offer your friends and family once the reel starts playing, such as nuts, trail mix, and fresh fruit.

Install surround sound

Whether you’re into action-packed thrillers or romantic comedies , sound plays an important role in your movie-watching experience. To pretend you’re at the movies, install surround sound in your living room to fully immerse yourself in the movie. All you need to do is place a few speakers in different areas of the room and connect them to your TV or stereo system to ensure they’re all in sync. Before you know it, you’ll forget you’re even in your home!

The bottom line

Turning your home’s living room into its very own movie theater doesn’t have to drain your savings. A few simple changes can take an ordinary living room to a cutting-edge home theater that will enhance your movie-watching experience. From investing in comfortable furniture to buying tasty snacks, you’ll never want to leave your living room again.