If you are like any other fan of photos, you probably have an Instagram account. Instagram is one of the leading social media networks owned by Facebook and has over 500 million monthly active users. However, many people are deciding to deactivate their Instagram for fear of violating their privacy. This concern is reasonable, considering that WhatsApp (another company owned by Facebook) has been questioned by users this year due to a new policy in which they share personal user data with Facebook. Could a similar situation occur on Instagram? For countless users, it’s better to be safe than sorry. If you are searching for a method to delete your Instagram account, then you are in the right place. In this article, I’ll help to delate your desired Instagram account permanently.

Getting know: Permanently delete your Instagram account.

If you once delate, your Insta account will no longer endure, and people will not be able to search for you on Instagram or access your profile. To delete your Instagram account, follow our simple 3-step guide below.

Log in to your Instagram account and access the Delete your account page (it can only located in the web application).

Choose another way from the drop-down menu next to Why are you deleting your account.

Click or tap Permanently delete my account.

Your Instagram account permanently deleted.

More ways to protect your privacy

Besides removing your FB account, you can take other measures to protect your privacy online when using social media. The first step is awareness, and you should consider the following:

The information you post on social media is publicly visible, so think before you post.

Even if you manage your privacy settings, there are still privacy concerns “behind the scenes” as Facebook collects data on users.

Often, there is metadata associated with the photos you post, which includes revealing data such as the photo’s location and date/time.

Understand how your social media apps connect to other apps, and data sharing can occur between programs.

To protect your privacy while using social media, you can also do the following:

Think before you share: Information shared on social media is publicly visible, so remember that it is visible to a large number of people.

Read the privacy policy: To understand the privacy policy of the social network and adjust its settings accordingly and be aware of how your data is being collected, used, or sold.

Adjust your privacy settings: Set your privacy settings within apps to control how your information is shared and what is kept private.

If you are feeling booting to read an article then you may watch this video anyway.

Conclusion

Once we have confirmed our identity and decision, we will find the last button indicating that the account permanently deleted. If we click on it, the procedure carried out, and everything related to our account permanently deleted. What it can remain on the social network are the messages that we have sent privately, in the conversations that other users have saved in their corresponding user accounts. So, I hope now can delete your Instagram account .

Also, read this article

Robert Downey Jr’s Biography

How the United States treats China

New member due to coronavirus

sex toy sales reached $ 7 billion

Paytm kyc online

What is Digital Marketing