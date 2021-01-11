How To Cure A Hangover Without Any Pressure

N jargon, the term ” hangover ” indicates a real alcohol intoxication. L ‘ alcoholism acute. More technical synonymous with a hangover – is nothing but a physiological state induced by excessive alcohol consumption, allowing accumulating in the blood much faster than the liver can metabolize it. The symptoms of a hangover are proportional to the amount of alcohol consumed; however, each organism responds slightly differently to alcohol-based on various factors such as sex, genetic predisposition, the habit of drinking, and the simultaneous intake of drugs, drugs, and food. From this content, you maybe know how to cure a hangover without any problem. Let’s reading.

How to cure a hangover fast and smoothly

However, despite the subjective variability of symptoms. The most common hangovers include vomiting, general malaise, apathy/euphoria, extreme fatigue. There are also confusion, agitation, neck pain, ringing in the ears, heavy head, headache, bad breath, etc. Some are speech disorders, red eyes, balance disorders, stomach ache, gastric acidity, tired appearance, and dehydration.

What to do

Drinking lots of water is the first thing to do after a hangover. L ‘ water promotes the rehydration of the organism and restores the fluids lost due to alcohol. Furthermore, drinking plenty of water is an excellent remedy for encouraging the elimination of liquor: even in small quantities, adequate hydration favors eliminating small amounts of ethanol through sweat and urine.

Slowly sip a couple of glasses of water before bed to keep your hangover under control when you wake up.

Have a healthy breakfast, based on bread, jam, and rich in fruit: let’s briefly remember that blood sugar is relatively low during a hangover.

If you really can’t do without it, and if the hangover is light, you can indulge in light physical activity. Outdoor walks are recommended.

During the night’s rest, it is advisable to rest the head on a specific orthopedic pillow to relieve neck pain (in this case, dependent on drunk)

Seeing your doctor when you are concerned that you have developed (or are at risk for) alcohol addiction

What NOT to do during how to cure a hangover without any problem.

Drink alcohol

Taking drugs or other substances together with alcohol

Driving after drinking alcohol

Continue drinking alcohol even if you feel the first signs of a hangover.

Take painkilling medicines to stop the pain: remember that a good part of painkilling medications has side effects in the stomach and liver.

Leave the house (especially in winter ) with light clothing. The hangover promotes vasodilation. Consequently, the loss of body heat increases ( with a risk of hypothermia )

Engaging in sports following a hangover: After swallowing industrial doses of alcohol, physical exercise is not particularly suitable since the hangover reflexes significantly slowed down. Besides, sports after a hangover increases the risk of dehydration and hypoglycemia.

Breastfeeding your baby after a hangover

What to eat and how to cure a hangover without any problem.

Fruits and vegetables

Crackers, rusks, and “dry” foods can somehow mitigate the feeling of nausea that accompanies the hangover.

honey

If necessary, supplement the diet with supplementation of B vitamins. We remember that the body spends some essential B vitamins for the detoxification of ethanol.

What NOT to Eat

such as dips, fries, and foods rich in fat after a hangover.

Nervine drinks ( coffee, cola, etc.): it strongly recommended to avoid the intake of these drinks after a hangover as they can promote the secretion of gastric juices, irritate the mucous membrane of the stomach and promote diuresis (consequently aggravating the apparent dehydrated state of the body)

Natural Cures and Remedies – how to cure a hangover without any problem.

Nausea and vomiting, typical hangover hangovers, can be kept under control with some natural remedies: herbal teas based on ginger, fennel, lemon balm, and chamomile are particularly useful for this purpose.

Natural hangover remedies can be used to improve the face’s appearance and expression, which is sleepy and tired after a hangover. For this purpose, masks prepared with cucumber (or more simply by putting some slices of this vegetable or on the eyes) can give the face a fresher expression.

Pharmacological treatment

Natural remedies are relatively effective in passing the hangover. In any case, it seems that the active ingredient silymarin contained. some plants with hepatoprotective action ( artichoke and milk thistle ) can help.

In common parlance, the term hangover indicates a condition that, although disabling, resolves itself within 24-48 hours. take medication to relieve symptoms. Remember that the hangover symptoms disappear only when the liver metabolizes all the alcohol in the blood.

Prevention for how to cure a hangover without any problem.

Prefer non-alcoholic drinks

Suppose you really cannot completely abstain from alcohol. In that case, it is suggested to order alcoholic drinks very elongated with water, useful to prevent a hangover and reduce the hangover of any drunkenness.

Drink alcohol in moderate quantities: the acceptable dose of alcohol should not exceed 30-40 g per day (the equivalent of a couple of glasses of wine)

I prefer beer or wine to spirits.

Avoid drinking alcohol on an empty stomach.



Do not mix alcohol with drugs or drugs of abuse.

Medical treatments for how to cure a hangover without any problem.

If the hangover mild and the side effects relatively acceptable, medical attention not required. Let us remember once again that the hangover disappears entirely only when the liver metabolizes all the alcohol in the blood.

necessary to intervene with a gastric lavage to eliminate the alcohol that has not yet been metabolized.

When the hangover is severe. The dehydration state of the body is particularly evident. Intravenous administration of fluids and electrolytes may be necessary (rehydration therapy.

When alcohol addictive, just like a drug, the treatment approach different. a simple hangover: the more appropriate term alcoholism or alcohol addiction syndrome. aimed at alcohol detoxification – possibly supported by psychological treatment.

Now you have enough knowledge on how to cure a hangover smoothly.