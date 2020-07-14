How to Create the Bedroom of Your Dreams

Have you grown tired of the same old bedroom aesthetics? If you need a fast, budget-friendly makeover in your bedroom you’ve come to the right spot. Think of your bedroom as a protected place where your wildest fantasies come to fruition and where comfort is king. After all, humans spend 1/3 of our lives asleep, so it’s well worth your time and money to invest in a space that is welcoming and equally dreamy.

Your bedroom should give off vibes of unmatched warmth and touches of personality that will leave you feeling at home and relaxed rather than claustrophobic and visually exhausted. The good news is that creating the bedroom of your dreams doesn’t have to be this far-fetched idea. With a few simple changes, you can reinvent your sleep haven.

If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your bedroom decor quickly, cleverly, and affordably, this inspiration guide will help steer you in the right direction.

Step 1: Declutter

It’s almost inevitable that entering a disheveled room with clothes strewn across the floor, bed unmade, and clutter abound will stir up feelings of intense distress. Laziness with your cleanliness is one of the easiest traps to get caught in and one of the most difficult to get out of if you’ve formed a habit.

There’s no doubt that a dirty environment can actually induce feelings of anger, sadness, and anxiety, which is why it’s so important for you to do everything you can to eliminate those negative emotions and create a space that is positive, light, and happy. Decluttering is the first essential step.

Not sure where to begin with your decluttering project? Use these tips to get started:

Sort your belongings into three boxes; things to keep , things to trash or donate, and things to put into storage

Reorganize your bedside tables, nightstands, and storage cabinets

Reassess your wall decor if it’s too visually noisy

Remove unnecessary furniture from the picture to free up space

Step 2: Go minimalist

Minimalist interior decor is usually communicated through traditional black, white, and gray colors. However, minimalism can mean a number of things to anyone. A sleek style that incorporates your favorite colors— be it coral pink, mint green, or navy blue—is bound to mesh well with your neutral palette. The visually calming presence of these colors keeps the mood happy and the look neat.

Step 3. Decorate with indoor plants

Boost the ambiance in your bedroom by infusing elements of the natural world. When you transform your space into a living, breathing haven with plants and greenery abound, you can successfully say farewell to any barren tabletops, shelves, walls, floors, and ceilings.

Whether you decided to go for a massive potted plant next to your bed or a couple hanging plants affixed to your ceiling with macramé hangers, decorating with plants is an easy fix for your bleak bedroom woes.

Consider stocking up on these low-maintenance indoor beauties:



Sansevieria

Fig tree

Calathea

English ivy

Pothos

Dracaena

Red prayer plant

Zanzibar gem

Spider plant

Split leaf philodendron



Step 4: Find a comfortable mattress

The bedroom is called the bedroom for a reason—it’s where your bed goes. So as the main attraction of your sleep space, it’s only fair to make sure that your bed is extremely comfy. A comfortable mattress is all that stands between you and continuously great rest.

Although the upfront cost of a mattress can be pricey, you won’t regret splurging on a mattress that relaxes your mind and body in an instant. Whether you have a pull out couch or a massive California King, your mattress can provide a luxurious feel the second it’s laid down.

Step 5: Eliminate blue light electronics

Smartphones, tablets, televisions, and computers are integral parts of our daily lives— so much so that living without our favorite electronics seems impossible. That’s precisely why it’s so important to find ways to separate them from your sleep haven. Doing so can dramatically improve the quality and duration of your slumber.

Electronic devices with screens emit blue light. Blue light effectively keeps your brain alert, which is the exact opposite of what you would want come bedtime. By removing these devices from your bedroom, you can carve out a space thoroughly dedicated to sleep.

Your dream bedroom can be a shining reality with these five steps at the forefront of your redesign strategy.