How To Converter PPT Em Pdf Works In 2021?

Have you been asked to transfer the contents of some PowerPoint presentations into PDF files to make them easier to consult, but you don’t know how to do it? Do not worry. This is a very simple operation that, if desired, can be performed completely free of charge. Just use the right tools. To find out what these “right” tools are and understand how to converter ppt em pdf works using them, read on. Below you will find a list of software and online services that allow you to reach the goal in an extremely fast and intuitive way. In short, all you have to do is take your presentations, open them (or drag them into the browser window, in the case of online services) and press a button. Easier than that?

How to converter ppt em pdf works from a computer

Let’s start this guide by understanding what software you can use to convert PowerPoint to PDF. There are several listed below are those that, in my opinion, represent the best in the category. As I already told you initially, you won’t have to do anything particularly complicated, don’t worry.

Probably the thing will be foreign to many, but the simplest way to convert PowerPoint presentations to PDF files is to use the famous Microsoft software in question. So, suppose you are using a version of Office equal to or higher than 2007. In that case, you can export your presentations to PDF simply by clicking on the File button located at the top left. If you are using PowerPoint 2007) and selecting the items Export> Create PDF / XPS Document> Create PDF / XPS from the menu that opens.

Alternatively, you can also go to the File> Save As menu and select the PDF option from the Save As drop-down menu; it’s pretty much the same thing. If you are using the 2007 version of Office and do not find the option to export documents to PDF, you can cope with this by installing the Office 2007 Save as PDF add-in made by Microsoft.

Convert PowerPoint to PDF from LibreOffice

If you do not have Office or a version of Office that supports exporting documents in PDF format, you can contact LibreOffice. Haven’t you ever heard of it? Bad. It is an amazing productivity suite, free and open-source, compatible with all Microsoft Office files, and equipped with the PDF export function. It is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

To download it on your PC, connect to its official website and click on the Download xxx version button. Then open the software installation package (e.g., LibreOffice_4.4.4_Win_x86.msi ) and complete the setup by clicking on Next twice in a row and then on Install, Yes and Finish.

Suppose you are using a Mac after downloading LibreOffice and installing it on your computer. Just copying it to the Applications folder of macOS / OS X. In that case, you must return to the suite website and download the Italian translation package (which in the Windows version is included in the package of basic installation). To do this, click on the Translated User Interface button.

When the download is complete, open the package in .dmg format that contains the Italian translation file, right-click on the LibreOffice Language Pack icon inside it, select the Open item from the menu that opens and click on the Install button to proceed with installing the language pack.

How to converter ppt em pdf works online

Do you need to convert multiple presentations at the same time? Don’t feel like installing other programs on your PC? No problem. There are online services that allow you to transform PowerPoint presentations into PDF documents directly. From the browser without resorting to plugins or special extensions. Let’s immediately do a couple of examples, among the best.

The first of the online resources that I want to suggest you use for the purpose in question is CloudConvert. It is one of the best online conversion services. It can process almost any kind of File, not just Office documents, and requires no registration to function. This also has no upload limits and allows you to merge multiple presentations into a single PDF.

How to convert PowerPoint to pdf from Mobile

To use it. Connect to its home page. Drag all the PowerPoint files you want to transform into PDF into the browser window. If you prefer. You can also “manually” select the files to act on by first clicking on the Select files button. If, on the other hand. The File you want to convert is online or on a cloud service. Just click on the arrow next to the file selection button. Then choose the desired option from the menu that opens.

Then press the Start conversion button, wait for the documents’ processing to finish, and download the files in PDF format on your computer by clicking on the download button that appears next to their names. If you have not made any changes to the default settings of the browser you are using. You will find your converted File in the Downloads folder of your computer.

Final word

If you want to combine the contents of multiple presentations into a single PDF, before starting the conversion procedure. Expand the combine all into one drop-down menu at the bottom right and select the pdf item from the latter. Then click on the Start conversion button and wait for the final document to be generated. I hope now you have an idea on How to converter ppt em pdf works.