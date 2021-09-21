How to Buy BTC Crypto Fast?

Bitcoin (BTC) is a popular digital currency you can trade online to make money. To trade in crypto, you will have to first sign up for one or more Bitcoin exchanges which will allow you to buy BTC fast in exchange for altcoins and traditional currencies.

There are several exchanges around today, but not all of them offer instant transactions. The leading crypto exchanges are secure, user-friendly, and offer instant Bitcoin trading features and accept numerous payment methods.

Here is how to buy crypto BTC fast on the best exchanges

1. NakitCoins

For crypto dealers in Turkey, NakitCoins is the go-to stopping point for instant Bitcoin transactions. Buy and sell Bitcoin with cash instantly, convert your crypto at the lowest fees, and enjoy instant cash deposits and withdrawals. Being Turkey’s number-1 crypto cashpoint broker, NakitCoins allows users to trade crypto money for cash securely. The fully decentralized online service is ideal for people who are looking for flexible funding methods to buy and send Bitcoin immediately.

With NakitCoins, it is possible to buy or sell crypto BTC in cash without limits. What’s more, top up your wallet with your credit card or Neosurf cash voucher in a highly secure environment.

2. Coinbase

You can trade dozens of different cryptos including BTC on Coinbase. This large exchange boasts over 68 million users from more than 100 countries worldwide. Crypto enthusiasts, traders, and Bitcoin investors have chosen Coinbase for good reasons: the exchange completes over $400 billion in quarterly trade volume.

Coinbase fees vary according to the funding method you choose, with debit card transactions attracting up to 3.99%. Advanced users can upgrade to Coinbase Pro for better pricing models — you can improve the security of your account if you set up 2FA. The exchange stores the majority of its funds offline for extra security.

3. Coinmama

Coinmama is another place to buy BTC crypto fast. It could be your number-1 choice if you want to create a personal Bitcoin wallet and verify your account faster. After logging in, users can buy BTC instantly using multiple payment options.

With that being said, you may incur fairly high fees to enjoy speedy transactions. Use your credit card or debit card to buy your dream digital currencies on Coinmama.

After placing your order, Coinmama instantly verifies your transaction and deposits the funds to your crypto wallet. Customers in the UK and European Union can access extra instant funding methods that are unavailable in the United States.

As long as you have a credit/debit card and don’t mind the fees, you can get Bitcoin instantly on Coinmama.

4. Paxful

Paxful is a top tier peer-to-peer instant crypto exchange that is accessible to millions of people around the world. Invest in Bitcoin anytime, anywhere, and connect with local crypto partners in your region.

The Paxful crypto exchanges work on the principle of P2P finance, enabling you to buy Bitcoins directly from other people without interference from banks. Sign up for Paxful and be a part of a group of over 3 million trusted users taking charge of their crypto future.