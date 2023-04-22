How to Be Secure While Socializing

Online users eagerly disclose their private information, creating large databases that can quickly turn into a one-stop gold mine for scammers.

Since the entire purpose of Facebook is to allow you to share your life with your friends, it’s not precisely what everyone means when they sign up. We are drawn into a global society, yet the experience does require some privacy concessions on our part.

So how do you strike a balance between remaining safe and being social?

The typical user posts 13 pieces of personal information on Facebook alone, ranging from a relatively benign name/email combination to their mother’s maiden name and address.

Although 13 pieces may not seem like much, they have the ability to completely ruin your life in a matter of minutes.

Even checking in at home or a favourite spot has become commonplace, contributing to the development of a multifaceted online identity. Regardless of whether they are a buddy staying in the loop or someone with a much darker motive, the information is available to everyone who wishes to look.

You just don’t know who or why is looking at your profile, which is the issue.

Someone might attempt to log into your email account, for instance, by clicking the “Forgot password” link. Which high school did you attend? and other identifying questions are asked by the email service in accordance with its security policies. What is the name of your pet? Unfortunately, Facebook arguably has the most typical identifying questions and answers.

Once hackers gain access to your email address, they can use it to access other services and click “Reset Password” on site after site and account after account. Since they have complete control of your email, there is nothing stopping them from emptying your bank accounts or worse once they have access to it.

Seven ways to protect your Facebook without sacrificing fun

Start by viewing your profile as it would appear to others.

Evaluate what should and shouldn’t be made public.

Think about simply revealing some information, such as your birthdate and month, but not your year.

Always “Friend” only those you know and trust.

Be cautious of duplicate or “strange” friend behaviour since hackers frequently copy or hijack a friend’s profile and send an urgent and out of the ordinary request for money.

Adjust your previous privacy settings as well.

Future sharing should be set to “friends only.”

If you need any more assistance or guidance please feel free to contact us on

https://www.mrit.tech