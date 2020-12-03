how to add location in google map fast

To celebrate the purchase of his new home, your best friend has invited you to dinner and has given you the exact address you need to go to. To make things easier, you have entered it on Google Maps. Thus obtaining the driving directions to reach the place. However, to not have to repeat this procedure every time you go to this person’s home. You will be getting know how to add location in google map. Let’s start!

Getting know: how to add location in google map

You would like to save the position among your favorite places, but unfortunately, you do not find the right option. Don’t worry: in the next paragraphs, I will explain in detail how to save a position on Google Maps from smartphones, tablets and computers, and I will give you all the information you need.

I will explain how to use the function that allows you to keep the part of your car when parking, useful for quickly find the vehicle in large parking lots or little-known areas. How do you say? Is that exactly what you wanted to know? Then do not delay any longer and investigate the subject immediately.

How to save the position on Google Maps from smartphones and tablets

If you have a smartphone or tablet equipped with Android or if you are wondering how to save a position on Google Maps on iPhone. It will be useful to know that the procedure to follow is very simple and is identical regardless of the device used.

First, start the Maps app for Android or iOS and make sure you have logged in with your Google account.

If not, tap the ≡ button located at the top left, press the Login item, tap the Continue button, select your Google account (or choose the option Use another tab), enter the password in the appropriate field, and press the Next button.

Now, enter the address of the place you want to save in the Search here field, make sure that the location displayed on the map is correct and tap on the Save item in the menu below.

Alternatively, to save a position, make a long tap on the point of your interest on the map until the word Placeholder inserted is shown on the screen.

Then press on the Placeholder in question and tap on the Save option.

New thing – how to add location in google map

In the case of second thoughts, you can remove a location saved in Google Maps in a straightforward way. First, tap the ≡ button, select the Your places option from the proposed menu and choose the Saved tab. In the new screen displayed, tap on the list of your interest, press on the position to delete and tap on the Saved option. Then press again on the selected plan, and the message will confirm the cancellation. To also delete a previously created list, tap on its three dots icon, select the Delete List option, and that's it.

If, on the other hand, you intend to save your home or office location, tap the ≡ button located at the top left, choose the Your places option from the menu that appears, and, in the Labeled section, click on the item Home or Work.

Important

In the new screen displays, enter the address of your interest in the Home address or Work address field, otherwise select one of the options available from Choose on the map or Choose from contacts: by doing so, wherever you are, to get directions to reach your home or office, type Home or Office in the Search Here field of Maps (above).