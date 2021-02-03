If aliens looked at our planet. They wouldn’t call it Earth. They would call it Water. In the globe, the blue element dominates. Even if the portion available to men is tiny and is also slowly decreasing. Water comprises 71% of the Earth’s outside, of which 97.5 percent is salty, and occupies an enormous volume. One and a half billion cubic kilometers. The water’s waters. Such as the oceans, rivers, the subsoil. The atmosphere is connected. A single water molecule remains in the deepest underground aquifers on average for millennia. Therefore it lasts for hundreds of years. Therefore The atmosphere does not exceed four days. In this paragraph, you can know how much of the Earth is Water. Don’t move your eyes.

How much of the Earth is Water – Hydrogeological cycle

The complex dynamics that connect all 1,400 billion cubic kilometers of water on the planet is called the “hydrogeological cycle.” Instead, the dynamics of the waters circulating in the atmosphere are called the “hydrological cycle.” It is all about 577,000 km3. No more than 0.000041% of the total hydrosphere. But sufficient to cover the whole globe. To determine the meteorological conditions. The climate, and life of the Earth. Atmospheric waters are renewed every year 40 times. Everywhere the waters circulate. This renews itself over time.

An introduction on how much of the Earth is Water

The surface water map, that is, from the masses of Water in circulation and motion for annual rainfall:

– North America: 18,300 km3

– South America: 28,400 km3

– Europe: 8,290 km3

– Africa: 22,300 km3

– Asia: 32,200 km3

– Australia: 7,080 km3

This means that every continent has thousands of cubic kilometers of water in motion, only in the form of rain. The runoff (that is, the Water that remains, which does not re-enter the circulation by evaporation) varies from 45 percent in North America and Asia to 20% in Africa, where the evaporation rate is the highest. The average times of this flow are different

The scarcity of freshwater

The fault of the scarcity of fresh water available to man, which some scholars think may reach 65 percent of the world’s population, seems to be precisely human works themselves. In agriculture, 69 percent is used, 23 percent for industrial activities, the remaining 8 percent for food and domestic uses. Humanity already uses 5,000 cubic kilometers per year of renewable freshwater.

Twice more than in 1970, ten times more than in 1900. Consumption of freshwater sixfold between 1900 and 2000. This is more than double the level of population growth. About one-third of the world’s population already lives in countries. They are considered to be a water emergency. If this trend continues. Two-thirds of the Earth’s population will be thirsty in twenty years. This is why Expo Milano 2015 hosts the 2015 Water Forum and many events projects. The initiatives of the individual exhibiting countries’ access to Water for all populations.

Some data on Water in the world

Therefore On planet Earth, Water is very abundant. Suffice it to say that about 71% of the planet Earth covered by water. However, most of it is saltwater. It stored in the great oceans of the planet. Of the entire volume of Water on Earth, about 94% is saltwater.

Therefore Freshwater mainly stored in sizeable polar ice caps and glaciers, and as groundwater, in aquifers. Much lower than the quantity of freshwater present in underground aquifers and ice caps the percentage stored in lakes, rivers, and swamps.

Therefore We must then mention the water present in gaseous form, water vapor, and inside the clouds. After all, we remind you that water continually subject to a cycle called the hydrological cycle (or water cycle). The precious element continuously passes from a gaseous state to a liquid, stable, and vice versa. Therefore The volume of water present in the atmosphere in a gaseous state is much lower than that of water present in a liquid state.

Groundwater- how much of the Earth is Water

As we saw. A good part of the freshwater of the planet Earth stored underground. In large reservoirs that in geology called aquifers. Therefore Groundwater the several significant water sources. But at the same time extremely vulnerable.

Therefore the underground water has been withdrawn overtime in an uncontrolled way too often. To the point of creating situations of intense stress in the aquifers. Which are no longer able to recharge.

Therefore For this reason on World Water Day. The focus is on the protection of groundwater. L’ hydrogeology. Which studies the subsurface’s water movement precisely. The aims to play more role in the management and protect this vital resource. Therefore Protection from pollution and correct management to guarantee its quality (and quantity) in the future.

Rivers, lakes, and swamps: fundamental

Therefore Freshwater present in rivers, lakes, and swampy areas plays a fundamental role in life on Earth. However surface waters are subject to enormous pressure due to human activities. From the use of water for irrigation to the transformation of river beds using dams or materials withdrawal. Therefore Rivers, also understood as an element of life. The connection between different cultures. The peoples at the center of a growing number of initiatives for their protection and safeguard.

Final word on how much of the Earth is Water

Therefore March 22 is World Water Day. Established in 1992 by the UN. World Water Day is a special day. In which the United Nations invites individual countries to promote concrete actions in this area. Therefore They range from the significant problem of access to drinking water. Still absent for over a billion people globally. To the sustainable management of groundwater resources. To their defense from pollution to the defense of aquatic habitats, rivers, lakes, and areas. Humid. Therefore I hope now you are clear about how much of the Earth is Water. If you have new info, don’t forget to share it with us. Thanks for your attention.