How Much Does Netflix Cost -For Movie Lover

Netflix has arrived in the USA. With it all the successful films and TV series that have made people talk a lot about them in the USA and beyond. Netflix is ​​a legal streaming service that has a price of about 10 Euros per month. It allows all the contents on the platform freely. When you want and where you want. You can connect with any device. Everyone talks about it. Everyone knows his most famous series. But how many know exactly how much does netflix cost. Therefore how to spend € 3.99 a month for the annual Netflix subscription to the highest quality content? From this content, you will be clear about Netflix account price.

How much does Netflix cost – Is it so expensive?

Since October 2015. Netflix has arrived in USA. It is revolutionizing how we watch television series. More generally, TV. Its success today is the result of over 125 million users in 190 different countries. It released users, even those less accustomed to changes. From the rigidity of traditional TV schedules. The annual Netflix subscription for only € 3.99 per month!

Everyone talks about it. Everyone knows his most famous series. But how many know exactly how much Netflix costs. How to spend € 3.99 a month for the annual Netflix subscription to the highest quality content? Since October 2015. Netflix has arrived in Italy, revolutionizing how we watch television series and, more generally, TV. Its success today is the result of over 125 million users in 190 different countries and of having released users, even those less accustomed to changes, from the rigidity of traditional TV schedules.

What is Netflix and how much does netflix cost ?

In an increasingly technological world that relies almost exclusively on the internet, the distribution of films, documentaries, and TV series has undergone a significant change. There are huge companies available on the internet to distribute their content. And that’s how Netflix achieved success. Netflix is ​​a streaming service that allows you to access, through a monthly subscription, all the multimedia contents in the catalog, 24h / 24h, seven days a week. On the service, it is possible to find both original content (produced directly by Netflix) and third-party content (whose rights have been acquired). At the moment, the only type not present on the service is Sport.

What devices can you watch Netflix on?

One of the most successful policies of the American giant is having invested a lot in creating apps for all major hardware platforms.

Whether it’s a Windows, Mac, or Linux computer (via the web browser), an Android smartphone, an iPhone, an iPad, and Apple TV, a PS4, an Xbox One, a Smart TV, or a Chromecast, Netflix is ​​always there.

The fantastic point is that, except for the Chromecast and the web browsers, the navigation interface is always the same. In this way, it is possible to surf the same way, regardless of the hardware platform.

Viewing of content is only possible through one of the three monthly subscriptions made available, two of which, starting from June 2019, have undergone a price increase:

Essential subscription at 7.99 euros per month;

Standard subscription at 11.99 euros per month (before it was 10.99 euros) ;

Premium subscription for 15.99 euros per month (previously, it was 13.99 euros).

Regardless of the one chosen, the first 30 days of the service are visible for free, and there is no contractual obligation. This means that you can cancel your subscription whenever you want, as well as resume it when you want.

Streaming quality and simultaneous viewing on multiple devices

Again, it depends on the type of subscription chosen:

Basic Subscription provides for viewing the contents only in SD (Standard Definition or 480p) and only on one device at a time

Standard subscription includes viewing of content up to Full HD (based on the quality of the internet network) and up to 2 devices simultaneously

Premium subscription has a viewing of content up to 4K ((based on the quality of the internet network) and up to 4 devices simultaneously

The subscription payment can be made either through a credit/debit card or through PayPal with automatic debit every month.

Watching Netflix offline

You are utilizing a phone or tablet, although it is possible to download some contents on the internal memory or the micro SD of the operating system. In this way, you can watch your favorite content even without an internet connection (for example, while traveling). Unfortunately, due to a matter of TV rights, not all content can be downloaded offline. You will notice if content can be downloaded by the relevant icon’s presence on the right of each episode or each movie. By clicking on the icon, the download will start. In the settings, it is possible to manage the download quality and the streaming quality under the mobile network (a lower rate consumes less data).

A final word on how much does netflix cost

For those who do not need to associate a credit/debit card or a PayPal account with Netflix. It is possible to purchase gift cards at electronic stores or the leading supermarket chains. The gift card works like an ” account top-up. ” By adding a credit, the subscription cost deducted first from the remaining credit and then, in case of insufficient credit, from the associated debit card. I hope now you know how much does netflix cost? Thanks for your effort.