Drop a net and see how far it gets you with these fishy Slots

The magic that is the fishing frenzy slot empire used to only be available in the corner of your local boozer on a battered-looking machine. But, like everything, the franchise soon found itself moving online in 2014, and establishing itself even further as a firm favourite amongst almost all Slots lovers!

Didn’t realise your most-loved game was now available online? Well, not to worry, as we have compiled a list of the best versions of the slot below – read on to find out more!

Fishing Frenzy

Dive deep into the ocean with this slot, available on all platforms including desktops, smartphones and tablets. Basically, if you can connect to the internet then a slice of the action is all yours!

Set across five reels, this slot is one for those of you who fancy yourselves as a bit of a budding angler and are eager to bag yourself that ever-precious catch of the day. All you have to do to be in with a chance is land three or more matching symbols on any payline – with five scatter symbols the key to unlocking 20 free spins, as well as three giving you ten free spins.

The wild symbol in this game is represented by the keen fisherman, bringing forward multipliers and new potential winning symbols when matched up. Regular symbols in this game include fishing reels, lifebuoys and tack boxes, filling in the rest of the spaces on the reels. If the wild fisherman appears alongside any small fish then there will also be instant prizes coming your way – so it’s all to play for!

Fishing Frenzy: Megaways

As you take your place at the riverside, and begin to unwind from whatever stresses you out in the world, be prepared to also win big!

The symbols in this game will pull you deeper into the fantasy, accompanying you on your quest for a decent fish supper. The scatter is represented by a quaint little fishing boat, set and ready to whisk you away into the land of free spins. A fisherman who is proudly holding his catch is the wild, offering to roll in even more winning symbols when you hit the right combination, with the ability to replace everything other than the scatter. Look out for a rather smug-looking bird on reels, with his own catch dangling from his mouth, rewarding you with payouts of up to 200 coins, if you roll in six of a kind. Any combination of six different coloured fish will offer up a prize of ten times your stake, whilst the fishing supplies, such as tackle boxes and rods, offer slightly lower yet lucrative rewards.

There are a whopping 15,625 ways to win in this slot, helped along by the aforementioned scatters, giving out ten free spins for three icons, the number of free spins increasing with each added symbol that appears.

Fishing Frenzy: Jackpot King

Now to fish with the big dogs (oh, you know what we mean!) and try your hand at the jackpot edition of the much-loved slot. Building off of the game’s already established popularity, the added jackpot element only magnifies this, with even bigger wins now up for grabs!

Again, set across five reels and ten paylines, gameplay begins from just 0.10 credits per spin, despite the heartier wins on offer. These reels contain all of the original symbols that we know and love, from standard card symbols, all the way up to fishing tools and the boat scatter. The maximum jackpot, that’s just waiting to be won, equals a whopping 500x your first bet. To supplement this goal, the infamous free spins bonus feature is also included in this game, with a maximum of 20 free spins available when five or more scatters are rolled in.

Getting down to the jackpot details themselves, five Jackpot King Deluxe symbols anywhere on the reels will whisk you away to another body of water which contains a set of bonus reels. Within these reels, you are tasked with landing 15 crown symbols in order to spin the jackpot wheel and land the arrow in that section. Best of luck!