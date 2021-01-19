How Exactly Does One Approach A Crypto Market

Many made it their resolutions to earn more money in 2021. Some might have made resolutions to make their businesses more profitable. Whatever the situation, there are tons of different ways that you can go about accomplishing this goal. With COVID and the recent crashes, it might seem like there just aren’t many opportunities to supplement your income these days. Fortunately, that is not the case at all. There is currently a variety of new, exciting, and unique ways that one can supplement their income. That being said, there are none that quite offer what the crypto market offers. This is especially true in terms of Bitcoin. However, before anyone invests any money into any cryptocurrency, they need to know exactly how to approach the market.

Following The Market

If you’ve already started a little research into the cryptocurrency markets you’re likely confused. Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Tons of people get confused when they firsts thing about invest. Heck, there people that have been investing in cryptocurrencies for years and are still confused. They only know how to invest and make money. While this is really all you need to know, it will pay to know more. It’ll make you a more informed investor all-around. All that aside, if you’ve been researching, you’ve likely noticed that Bitcoin’s only been on the rise.

That’s right since New Year’s Eve Bitcoin has only gone up. This just makes approaching the marking all that more confusing. Most people like to wait for a crash or for the prices to drop then start investing. It goes back to that buy low/ sell high mentality. The only problem is, how does one do that when there’s not a platform for it? That’s a very good question and one of the things about on-chain metrics. With on-chain metrics, there is always a transparent nature. Users can observe what’s going on in the blockchain.

Know What You Need To Know

However, it doesn’t do you any good if you don’t know what you are looking at. Here are some things that you’ll want to familiarize yourself with.

Stablecoin Flow – You’ll see stable coins all over the place in 2021. And, some of this has to do with the fact that a lot of people will confuse it with cryptocurrency. Unfortunately, this is not the case at all, although stable coin is used to purchase cryptocurrency. Whether it be Bitcoin, XRP, or Polkadot, stable coins are used to purchase crypto assets. If you see a lot of stable coins there and about it means one thing. Investors are willing to buy and enter the market.

Exchange Reserves – On the other hand, if you see exchange reserves, you best make the assumption that investors are pulling their funds out of the exchange. This is something that only happens in a bull run where investors let their assets gain profit and wait for them to top. It kind of goes back to buy low/sell high.

Exchange Flow – When you see or hear exchange flow, you should think of it as people swapping. It’s like when investors want to exchange assets for another. For instance, exchanging Bitcoin for the American dollar or changing the American dollar to Bitcoin. That being said, if you see a large outflow of exchanges like this, it either means that someone is storing or investors are pulling from the market in anticipation of a bull run.

Learn The Dow Theory

If you want to learn more about technical analysis and investing, you’ll certainly want to take a venture into the Dow Theory. The Dow Theory is a fundamental theory that involves the following theories: