How Does Sauna Work for Weight Loss?

Saunas have been around for thousands of years and their popularity is well-deserved. They offer many benefits, one of which is weight loss. In fact, research shows that one sauna session can be equivalent to a modern-intensity workout when it comes to calorie burning (1). So if you’re looking to lose weight without breaking a sweat, a sauna may be the answer.

Sauna is an excellent way to lose weight. It helps to burn calories and promote sweating, both of which are great for weight loss.

What is Sauna?

Saunas are rooms that are typically heated to very high temperatures, between 70 and 100 degrees Celsius, or 158 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. The high heat in these rooms helps to raise the temperature of your skin to around 40 degrees Celsius, causing you to sweat profusely.

As your body tries to keep cool in the heat, your heart rate also increases. This entire process is how you can use saunas for weight loss (2).

Types of Saunas:

Before you decide to use a sauna for weight loss, it’s important to know more about the different types of saunas that are available. Below is a list of the most common types of saunas:

Steam rooms – These are exactly what they sound like, humid and steamy. They are also known as Turkish baths. Infrared saunas differ from conventional saunas in that they use light waves to heat your body and produce sweat. Although the principle is the same, infrared saunas provide a unique experience that many people enjoy. Woodburning – The rocks in the sauna are heated by lighting up the wood, giving it its name. The room temperature is high and humid in this type of sauna, which is the typical traditional Finnish sauna. The electrical sauna is a sauna that uses electricity instead of wood.

Sauna Benefits for Weight Loss:

Saunas are a great option for weight loss and offer many other health benefits. Here are some of the benefits of using a sauna for weight loss:

– Saunas help you burn more calories

– Saunas improve your cardiovascular health

– Saunas detoxify your body

– Saunas relieve stress

It acts as a detoxifier:

Saunas are amazing places to go to help you sweat out toxins that have built up in your body over time (3). This is a great option for people who stay indoors a lot or people who don’t work out regularly because they can help you get rid of the heavy metals that have been absorbed into your body through the food you eat (4). This process will also help you burn fat more efficiently.

It helps you lose water weight:

Losing water weight is a process that takes about a week when dieting and working out. However, saunas help with heavy sweating that gets rid of excess water, allowing you to lose a few pounds in just one or two days.

It helps reduce stress:

Stress has become an integral part of all our lives, and we all need something to relieve stress, and one of those options is a Sauna bath. We know that stress plays a major role in your weight management. It helps lower the body’s cortisol levels, reducing stress levels (5).

When taking a bath in a sauna, the cortisol levels drop, reducing the harmful free oxygen levels and reducing inflammation, helping you relax. So if you’re looking for an all-natural way to destress and unwind, consider giving sauna baths a try – your body and mind will thank you for it!

It helps increase metabolic rate:

A sauna can help improve your metabolism by reducing stress and inflammation, and by flushing out toxins from your body (6). You can lose weight in a sauna because your metabolism runs at a higher rate for a short time after you finish your sauna session.

Sauna side effects:

Although saunas are known to help with weight loss, there are some side effects associated with them that people should be aware of before partaking in this activity. For example, people with cardiovascular diseases might be negatively affected by going to a sauna. So if you have any of these health conditions, it’s important to consult a doctor before you make the decision to go.

Additionally, make sure not to switch between a hot sauna and cool swimming pools immediately because this process might raise blood pressure. And finally, saunas might also not be suitable for people with low blood pressure.

In general, people who have had a recent heart attack episode should avoid going to a sauna altogether.

When you are starting on the path to weight loss, Sauna can be a great choice that will help you lose weight in a healthy way.

Saunas are helpful in weight loss and offer several other health benefits. But it is always advised to introduce exercises to lose weight slowly and steadily instead of going too fast and furious. So let us know if you found this article helpful!

The information provided in this article is based on pure research and is not intended to replace medical advice. If you are unsure, consult a professional if you have pre-existing health issues.

FAQ:

How much weight can one lose by going to a sauna, and how often can we use it?

Ans: Depending on your age, height, sauna duration, weight, etc., you can lose anywhere from two to five pounds. Using a sauna for 15 to 20 weeks, twice a week, to lose weight.

Is it safe to use the Sauna for weight loss?

Ans: Although Sauna is safe for weight loss, it is also necessary to exercise and eat healthy to work. You can sit in a Sauna for about 15 to 20 minutes to get good results.

Is it okay to visit a Sauna every day?

Ans: Initially, visit a sauna every two days and then reduce it to once or twice a week. It is best to avoid going to the Sauna every day.