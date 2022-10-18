How do I care for my bouquet of flowers?

CUTTING THE FLOWERS DIAGONALLY.

Cutting the dried flowers diagonally is very important and for a number of reasons. Often a bouquet is brought from the florist and given to the recipient the same day. This bouquet may have been without water for a while. This causes the underside of the stems to dry out. The capillaries in the stems can then absorb less water, causing the flowers to droop limply. The Fleurop florist makes every effort to deliver the flowers as fresh as possible.

Yet it is important to cut a small piece of the flowers at an angle. This does not have to be much. +/- 2 cm is sufficient.

Cutting a piece of the stem at an angle ensures sufficient water supply and that bacteria have minimal chance to infect the flower bouquet and cause it to droop.

Do use sharp tools preferably a sharp knife. Other tools such as blunt pliers will pinch off the capillaries and cause the flowers to absorb less water. A sharp kitchen knife is an excellent tool.

USE A CLEAN VASE.

A clean vase is vital for flowers. We recommend using a glass vase. On the wall of a glass vase, bacteria are less likely to adhere which in turn extends the life of flowers.

Also, when using a glass vase you can better see if there is enough water in the vase. You can also easily see if the water is still fresh and clear. Cloudy water is not good. These are developed bacteria, algae and dead material from the flower stems. Change the water at least every 5 days to prevent cloudy water and other infections to the flowers.

Always fill a vase with clean water. Ordinary tap water is fine. A lot is said about flowers on lukewarm water, but plain tap water from about 10 degrees is fine. In other words, that’s cold water. Exotic flowers more often need a little warmer water.

However, it is important that the vase is really clean. A transparent vase shows you when the water needs to be changed. Also, flowers should have enough water. Some flowers drink much more water than other flowers.

WARM PLACES (SUN) AND/OR DRAFTS.

Flowers do not like sun, drafts or heat. Heat or drafts accelerate the consumption or loss of moisture in flowers. Flowers lose moisture faster than they can absorb it. As a result, flowers age or droop much faster. They then start to droop. A great shame. So placing flowers in the sun or warm by the stove or fireplace is not wise. A drafty place is also not good for flowers. Draughts cause flowers to evaporate more moisture than they can absorb.

FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

Do not put flowers near fruit or a fruit bowl. Fruit undergoes a ripening process. This ripening process involves the emission of ethylene gas. This gas is harmful to flowers. As a result, flowers do not live as long in the vase and therefore go limp faster.

A FEW MORE TIPS

A few drops of chlorine in the water reduces the chance for bacteria to develop. However, do not combine chlorine with cut flower food. After all, cut flower food already contains a bacteria-killing agent.

Change the water every few days. New flower food is not really necessary. Rinse the stems with clean water if you want to change the water after a few. That way you don’t take any scale and bacteria with you in the cleanly changed water

Re-cut the flowers so that the stems can again absorb water optimally. The flowers will be slightly shorter, of course. A myth is that you should flatten or bruise the stems of flowers and then put them in the vase. If the stems are beaten or bruised the bacterial growth will increase and your flowers will be shorter.