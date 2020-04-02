How can you enhance your Stremio experience? 

Do you love to watch on-demand videos? If yes, you need to check out Stremio. Using this, you can stream the best of live sports and TV content. You can also install third-party add-ons for maximizing its features and having a comprehensive experience of the entire streaming tool. The majority of the add-ons are free, and you can download it online.

There are several advantages of resorting to Stremio. The tool enables you to access interesting content from torrent sites. The other benefit is that it is legal. Hence, users can access almost every content available online using Stremio. You will find other market players as well. However, Stremio is both popular and powerful than these market players.

Enjoy your experience with Stremio

One of the pre-requisites for enjoying the Stremio experience is to opt-in for the best free VPN for torrenting. Keeping in mind the legal and government crackdown of free usage, the VPN is an essential investment. It helps you to use Stremio regardless of the geographical restrictions. A leading VPN service can ensure unlimited access and complete anonymity to have access to restricted content.

The other way to maximize the Stremio experience is to resort to its advanced features. It improves media utilizations. For that, you need to opt-in for the following Stremio add-ons. The popular ones are:

Popcorn Time

It is one of the leading add-ons for Stremio and is preferred by several users. Install Popcorn Time, and you can enjoy a compact entertainment flow. This add-on enables you to get connected to the remote library for all high-quality and virtual content that is available all over the world. Some of the content that you can access include TV shows, movies, documentaries as well as the streaming content, along with regular features and updates. Everything you want is available with Popcorn Time.

Open-videos add on

Do you want to enjoy watching your best TV shows and movies? If yes, then you can leverage Open Videos and watch your best shows. TV shows and other content offers the best visual experience when it is available in a high-definition video and has the best clarity. Using this add-on, you can watch the videos and shows in any resolution that you prefer, such as 1080p, 720p, or even in the SD option.

Netflix add-on

Everybody loves Netflix, and with Stremio, you can enjoy your Netflix experience as well. You have the chance to watch every subscription programs and content from this channel. Stremio has gained its popularity because of the Netflix add-on.

DTube Stremio add-on

It is yet another add-on that’s available on Stremio! Simply put, DTube is a decentralized video streaming platform and gets linked to STEEM blockchain. This add-on is designed to be another YouTube option. And it enables the users to upload, watch, share, and comment on the videos, programs, movies, audio clips the way they like. And it also allows them to earn in a cryptocurrency form as well.

Stremio has several other add-ons as well. However, if you are new, you can start with these add-ons, check their features, and understand their limitations. That way, you will know what you require and download the add-ons accordingly.