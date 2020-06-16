How can I set my location on WhatsApp? | Location on iPhone

Nowadays in some situations, we need to fake locations to get access to some features in our phones or to do something else in a legit way. So, if you want to see how you can send fake location on WhatsApp, then I have a comprehensive guide for you.

What are some most used Situations to Share Fake Location on WhatsApp

There are lots of situations where users might need to set up fake locations, for fun and for other reasons as well. Certain of the most commonly situations where you use the fake live locations on WhatsApp are following below:

When you are outside and you do not want to know your families and friends to know about your real location.

When you are thinking of giving a surprise to your loved ones.

To make a joke with your friends for fun.

Whatsoever your purpose is to fake locality on WhatsApp, as long as it is legit you can use a third-party application for to done the job.

However occasionally, the user shares the live location by mistake even when they want to share fake location on WhatsApp. This really ruins your plan if you are planning to give someone a surprise or doing something special for them.

Fake your location on WhatsApp by using Dr.Fone location spoofer

Whiles when someone wants to share his fake location on WhatsApp their contacts. iOS users can attempt a dedicated instrument like Dr. Fone – Virtual Location (iOS). Using this Dr.Fone user-friendly app, you can change your location to everywhere in the world with just a single tap. You can start and stop the simulation anytime and even simulate movement between different spots

This app is a part of the Dr.Fone toolkit, which is famous for its confident solutions. You can use it on almost every iOS device as it is compatible with new and old iPhone models. Now you can keep an eye on these steps to send fake location on WhatsApp using Dr.Fone – Virtual Location (iOS).

Step 1: Launch the Virtual Location app

To start with, just launch the Dr.Fone toolkit on your computer and launch the “Virtual Location” feature from its home.

Using an authentic lightning cable, just connect your iPhone to the computer and click on the “Get Started” button.

Step 2: Look for any location of your choice

A map-like interface would be launched on the screen with dedicated options at the top-right corner. Just click on the teleport feature, which is the third option here.

Now, you can go to the search bar and just look for any location (address, city, state, coordinates, etc.) you want to switch to.

Step 3: Share fake location on WhatsApp

To change your location, just move the pin as per your requirements, and click on the “Move Here” button to mock your location.

This will display the changed location of your device on the interface and you can stop the simulation whenever you want.