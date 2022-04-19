Heropanti 2 2022 Movie 480p & 720p HD
Contents
Heropanti 2 Story Line:
The super-duper bollywood film, , aka HeroPanti 2, will see newcomer Krish Vignaraju (from the up and coming Bandookbaaz) as the hero. It was previously supposed to star Tiger Shroff, who appears in Bombay Velvet, A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael. The Sajid Nadiadwala directed flick will be overseen by “Hero Films”.
Heropanti 2 Trailer:
Heropanti 2 Info:
|Director
|Ahmed Khan
|Producer
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|Written by
|Rajat Arora
|Music by
|A. R. Rahman
|Release Date
|29 April 2022
|Language
|Hindi
|Genre
|Action, Romance
|Production Company
|Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Heropanti 2 Cast:
|Tiger Shroff
|Bunty
|Abhinay Raj Singh
|Bunty Cousin
|Tara Sutaria
|Nawazuddin Siddiqui
|Mark Rhino Smith
|Lee Westwick
|Dylan
|Amber Doig-Thorne
|Dr. Julia Bulgaria
|Vaibhav Choudhary
|Sammy Jonas Heaney
|Receptionist, backing dancer
|Mahim Masum
|Sheikh Mahim
|Sarwan Ali Palijo
|Saira Pandhal
|Ahana
|Atul Sharma
|Train Passenger
|Alma Tillott
|Train Passenger
|Phil Tillott
|Train Passenger
Heropanti 2 Songs List:
- Jalwanuma Song: HEROPANTI 2 |Tiger Tara
- DaFa Kar Song: HEROPANTI 2 | Tiger Tara
- Miss Hairan Song: HEROPANTI 2 | Tiger Tara
Heropanti 2 Screenshots:
People Also Search:
- HeroPanti 2 movie download 720p,
- Heropanti 2 movie download mp4,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download filmyzilla,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download mp4moviez,
- Heropanti 2 movie songs download,
- Heropanti 2 movie songs download pagalworld,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download in 480p filmywap,
- Heropanti 2 full movie free download,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download 480p,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download filmywap,
- Heropanti 2 download,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download hd 720p worldfree4u,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download hd,
- Heropanti 2 movie mp3 song download,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download in hindi,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download filmyhit,
- Heropanti 2 hindi movie download,
- Heropanti 2 full movie download 720p,