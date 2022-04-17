Video Games News, Reviews & Guides


Heropanti 2 2022 Hindi Movie Official Trailer 1080p HD Download

Entertainment
By Asad
0 1

Heropanti 2 Storyline:

In the second film, a man who’s never stayed in one place for long finds himself being sent away to foreign lands in order to fight the consequences that arise from his past.

Heropanti 2 Movie Info:

Directed: Ahmed Khan
Released Date: April 29, 2022 (India)
Genres: Action , Romance
Languages: Hindi
Film Stars: Tiger Shroff, Abhinay Raj Singh, Tara Sutaria
Movie Quality: 1080p HDRip
File Size: 76MB

Heropanti 2 Trailer:

Heropanti 2 Movie Cast:

StarRole
Tiger ShroffBunty
Abhinay Raj SinghBunty Cousin
Tara Sutaria
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Mark Rhino Smith
Lee WestwickDylan
Amber Doig-ThorneDr. Julia Bulgaria
Vaibhav Choudhary
Sammy Jonas HeaneyReceptionist, backing dancer
Mahim MasumSheikh Mahim
Sarwan Ali Palijo
Saira PandhalAhana
Atul SharmaTrain Passenger
Alma TillottTrain Passenger
Phil TillottTrain Passenger

Heropanti 2 Movie Production:

DirectorAhmed Khan
ProducerSajid Nadiadwala
Written byRajat Arora
Music byA. R. Rahman
Release Date29 April 2022
LanguageHindi
GenreAction, Romance
Production CompanyNadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
CinematographerKabir Lal

Heropanti 2 Screenshots:

