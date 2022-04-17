Heropanti 2 2022 Hindi Movie Official Trailer 1080p HD Download
Heropanti 2 Storyline:
In the second film, a man who’s never stayed in one place for long finds himself being sent away to foreign lands in order to fight the consequences that arise from his past.
Heropanti 2 Movie Info:
Directed: Ahmed Khan
Released Date: April 29, 2022 (India)
Genres: Action , Romance
Languages: Hindi
Film Stars: Tiger Shroff, Abhinay Raj Singh, Tara Sutaria
Movie Quality: 1080p HDRip
File Size: 76MB
Heropanti 2 Trailer:
Heropanti 2 Movie Cast:
|Star
|Role
|Tiger Shroff
|Bunty
|Abhinay Raj Singh
|Bunty Cousin
|Tara Sutaria
|Nawazuddin Siddiqui
|Mark Rhino Smith
|Lee Westwick
|Dylan
|Amber Doig-Thorne
|Dr. Julia Bulgaria
|Vaibhav Choudhary
|Sammy Jonas Heaney
|Receptionist, backing dancer
|Mahim Masum
|Sheikh Mahim
|Sarwan Ali Palijo
|Saira Pandhal
|Ahana
|Atul Sharma
|Train Passenger
|Alma Tillott
|Train Passenger
|Phil Tillott
|Train Passenger
Heropanti 2 Movie Production:
|Director
|Ahmed Khan
|Producer
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|Written by
|Rajat Arora
|Music by
|A. R. Rahman
|Release Date
|29 April 2022
|Language
|Hindi
|Genre
|Action, Romance
|Production Company
|Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
|Cinematographer
|Kabir Lal
Heropanti 2 Screenshots:
