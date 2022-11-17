Healthy Tips to Follow This Holiday Season That Will Help Your Body Flourish

November and December contain a whirlwind of holiday festivities. Among parties with family, friends, and co-workers; shopping for gifts; and hosting your own events, it can be exhausting. The excess alcohol and food do a number on your body, and many skip the gym more days than they go. Although it is a fun time, after a while you may begin to notice that your body is having a hard time keeping up. Along with looking for the best cleanse for bloating, there are healthy things you can do to help support your body.

Be Mindful of Alcohol Intake

Alcohol seems to flow at many of the holiday events. The energy and peer pressure makes it easy to drink too much, which results in not only excess calories, but also the dreaded hangovers. The healthiest and smartest thing to do is limit how much you drink. Whether you alternate alcoholic drinks with water, or you drink beverages that are lower in alcohol, you can keep a level head.

However, even with the best intentions, there may be a night or two that you imbibe too much. Ideally, you should combat this problem even before you go to bed at night. Some anti-hangover remedies contain silicon dioxide, which removes the alcohol from your system so you wake up without a hangover. Also, when looking at silicon dioxide benefits, you see that it only removes the bad stuff, and all the good things, like beneficial bacteria, remain.

Remove Toxins with a Detox

Because it is the holidays, it is ok to have a little fun. Eat your favorite foods and enjoy that cocktail. Just know that doing so will increase the amount of toxins and other not-so-good stuff in your digestive system.

Your body does a great job at removing toxins, but during the holidays it can be a bit sluggish due to the overload. Doing a detox cleanse, such as with a mega clean detox drink, assists your body’s natural detox systems so they are more efficient. These cleanses are also easy to do and only take a few hours. If you begin to do them regularly, like every month, you will notice a variety of improvements in your body.

Make Time for Exercise

If you want your body to flourish during the holiday season, you should not skip your regular workouts. Yes, you are busier than normal, and taking time to exercise may seem impossible. However, exercise, even if it is less intense or shorter than usual, is beneficial in many ways. Benefits include:

Helps flush toxins out of the body

Eases digestive issues like gas and bloating

Balances the excess calories you are ingesting

Increases your energy levels so you can get more done

Improves your confidence

Aim for 30 minutes of moderate exercise at least four days a week. Try walking, swimming, biking, an aerobics class, jogging, or the rowing machine. Yoga is also good for digestive issues and keeping you calm and focused during the busy, and sometimes stressful, holiday season.