To athletes, after a competition, relaxation is as important as the competition itself. One might decide to go for one of the two major relaxation therapies. That’s cupping set therapy or massage therapy. Cupping set therapy is a traditional form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts a set of cups on your skin. The cups are then left for a few minutes to create suction. Cupping sets refer to the cups used in cupping therapy. The cups may be made of glass, bamboo, earthenware, or silicone. People use cupping therapy for different purposes. Notably, this kind of therapy is a better option than massage therapy after a competition. Below are some health benefits of using cupping set therapy after completion.

1. Clearing Congestion and Treatment of Asthma

Congestion or fluid buildup in your lungs or even asthma can be treated by cupping therapy from Source Fitness. The suction from the cups breaks up congestion. It brings oxygen-rich blood to your lungs and other respiratory parts. Usually, cups are placed on the back but can be placed on the chest to break congestion. Your therapist can place the cup at one spot or glide it up and down the spine. The gliding facilitates lymph movement. Facial cupping reduces sinuses. That is one reason why cupping therapy is advisable as compared to massage only.

2. Increasing Blood Circulation

Cupping helps improve blood circulation better and faster than just a normal massage. This additional flow of blood to the area where the cup is placed helps to relieve muscle tension. It also promotes cell repair and reduces the appearance of cellulite. Effective blood circulation is vital for the constant and proper functioning of an athlete.

3. Improving Varicose Veins and Spider Veins

Varicose veins are enlarged, swollen, and twisting veins that usually appear blue or dark purple. This is caused by the malfunction of the valves inside the veins. The valves are unable to pump blood from the muscles to the heart, the blood then accumulates and the veins swell and appear as small loops. Repeated cupping therapy can correct this situation completely. This is contrary to a mere massage. However, only dry cupping can be applied for this treatment. This effect cannot be achieved through a mere massage.

4. Cupping Reduces Anxiety

When your therapist glides the cup along your spine, the involuntary nervous system engages. This system is responsible for slowing down the heart rate, helping with digestion and intestinal and gland activity. Cupping therapy causes a deep relaxation to move along your whole body. Cupping can be used to relieve back pains, rheumatism, fatigue, and migraines.

5. Cupping Encourages Tissues to Release Toxins

After an active exercise like athletics, the body releases toxins. Yes, there are organs specialized in expelling these toxins, but the modern lifestyle does not allow for their proper functioning. These toxins build up and overload the body. Cupping helps by flushing built-up toxins through the lymphatic system that is responsible for removing toxins.

It can be a difficult task deciding which therapy to go for after a competition. Cupping therapy set or massage therapy. But now you know the health benefits of cupping set therapy. Minor body pains should not be a bother anymore. However, if opting for cupping, be sure to visit a specialized therapist.