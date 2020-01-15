GTA 6: Release Date Announcement And All Details of The Game!

Here we will talk about all the details fo GTA 6. many analysts are saying that the game will not release soon. Let’s first talk about the reason behind the delay. GTA 6 is far away, and speculations are saying that the game will release in late 2020 or early 2021. But don’t worry, Rockstar is working on the game.

Reasons Behind the Delay of GTA6

Microtransactions

Microtransactions will be added in GTA 6, and that would be great by Rockstar games. Players could able to get the goods in the game where they find a competitive environment. Microtransactions are famous in many other games, also like pubg.

Developing phase

Developers of the game did not make any announcement yet. All the news regarding the release date is based on assumptions.

However, there could also be some reasons behind the delay.

The game could be in the developing phase and yet not ready for the exhibition. Therefore we hope that Rockstar will show a glimpse of the game very soon.

Platforms

Well, there could be any other reason like maybe rockstar is taking advantages of the rumors for staying in highlights. Some rumors are saying that the game is concerned for the platform.

The next-gen console will take over the game; therefore, the game will not come on PS4 and Xbox One. GTA 6 should not break the tradition and implementing all features of the game that make it different from other games.

Heists and Race Wars

The major part of the game is ‘heists’ that expands the activities in the game. Therefore it must be added in the next edition.

Another amazing feature is race wars that can turn the shape of the game. Players really enjoy the racing.

Real Estate

The selection of real estate is highly anticipated. The game is all about fancy buildings and skyscrapers. It is excellent that makes the game attractive; therefore, it must be added in the next edition.

Stay with us we will update you regarding release date when rockstar will make an official announcement.