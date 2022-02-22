Good Questions to Ask in Online Adult Dating Websites

During the past few years, hooking up websites have grown to be a haven for adults looking for a one-night stand. In light of the pandemic and the loss of physical contact, more people started hooking up online, exploring options to find a casual match. But the struggle does not stop here because when you find someone you like, you will need to start a chat. After all, you have chosen based on a picture and some interests written in the bio. Essentially, hooking up online could be more challenging than traditional face-to-face hooking up. You need to start a conversation and discuss topics without reading body language or seeing facial reactions. Therefore, we brought some interesting questions that can help lead the discussion to a one-nighter along the road. Also, before getting into the article, check out We Heart’s article to know what hookup sites are worth using.

What made you swipe right on my profile?

This is a great question to start the conversation, as it will give you a hint about how people think and what got them interested in your profile.

What is your first impression of me?

Believe it or not, your portfolio can tell a lot about you, whether it is the way you stand, smile, or look; they all have something special to say, and you are about to find out what impression you left behind. In addition, this question can help reveal the other person’s expectations.

Are there any specific traits you would like to be in your casual partner?

Again, learn expectations, as it probably can save you a lot of time. Listen to their “dream casual partner” to evaluate how much you fit and if it suits you.

Do you like pets?

Although it is a strange question, it helps break the ice. There are two types of people; a cat person and a dog person. Pet lovers will consider this question a must before any further conversation. Never forget, it can also give medical information regarding allergies, and you want such info, especially if you were going to spend the night together.

What is the wildest adventure you have ever experienced?

We are getting closer to intimacy with more sensitive questions because you can expect all kinds of answers, from something very naughty to very formal. When someone says their favorite adventure was watching a sunrise on the beach or biking in the forest, it means they are outdoors, athletic, or peaceful. On the other hand, if they had the most fantastic time at a party, they may be into an active lifestyle.

What is your favorite show?

Knowing the other person’s favorite series is a great chat starter for two main reasons; first, exchanging and prolonging the conversation, thus, building familiarity. Second, to get a glimpse of what mentality this person has.

Do you work to live or live to work?

Although it is very naive, it explains their financial status indirectly, avoiding the awkward direct questions like “how much you make?”. After all, a casual in a luxury apartment might seem a better idea than a local neighborhood.

Do you have life goals?

It is important to ask personal questions, to learn about their motivations and priorities. Life goals can be related to their career, family, or self, opening the chance to share your perspectives on life and an opportunity to find out if they live with someone else.

Where did you grow up?

“Friends” fans can not forget this classic flirting question from Rachel, where it made Joey gets personal and open up by talking about his family and life. You can use the same magic here.

What is the most embarrassing situation you have been through?

A funny story always breaks the ice, unless your match was a discreet person. Introverts are attractive because they stimulate your curiosity to know them better. However, it could sometimes be tiring.

What is the worst thing you ever did?

We all have a bad and a good side, and one overpowers the other in one way or another. It’s good to know what part controls them and if they would hurt you in any way, whether physical or emotional. Also, regretting what they did gives you a clear picture of their consciousness.

Where would you like us to meet?

The end of online dating starts with this question, be careful before throwing it because you must be confident about the person 100% before going out.

Conclusion

Rushing is not a place for online adult dating. It can waste your time meeting inappropriate people, so take your time asking whatever questions you can think of until you are entirely ready for the action part of it.