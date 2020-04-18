God of War 5: Release Date and All Other Latest Updates of the game!

Fans are waiting for the official announcement of the God of War game. The developer confirmed that the game is in the early stages, but Santa Monica didn’t make any big announcement.

The game director Cory Barlog teased the upcoming project God of War 5. he gave a hint that Kratos and Atreus will reunite on the PlayStation 5. Barlog already revealed Kotaku about his ideas for new games, but after that, he denied. The developer of God of War is hiring Senior Combat Designer, who is having knowledge about the 2018 game.

Updates

Kotaku said he has brainstormed enough God of War story ideas for the new games. He also cleared on Twitter, where he spoke candidly and that Santa Monica does not have five games plan. Well, the Barlog has much material to work with for God of War 5.

The developer also posted a job for a senior combat designer that claimed appellants to have knowledge of God of war 2018. he will talk about the battle system, revolutionaries and technicians.

Release Date of God of War 5

According to Santa Monica, there is a need for some requirements in-depth, such as combat systems, technicians, and enemies. So the game is in the early development stage, and according to some sources, the God of War will declare the news regarding the release date. It is expecting that God of War 5 will come in late 2020.