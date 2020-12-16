Giannis Antetokounmpo Signed the Most Lucrative NBA Contact

Giannis Antetokounmpo signed an extension contract with Milwaukee Bucks. The contract is worth $228.2 million (£170.1 million). This is the highest amount of deals in the NBA to date.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave consent to 5-year extension

Antetokounmpo’s agent told ESPN confirming that Giannis’s deal amount had broken the record deal of James Harden with Houston Rockets. The 2017 deal was $228 million i.e., £169.9m.

Giannis said that Bucks are his home and his city team. He considers himself lucky to have an association with Milwaukee Bucks for another five years. The basketball player is looking forward to a further journey with the Bucks and making sure each year can be fruitful.

The victory spree seems not going to stop soon. Giannis is Athens, born to an immigrant couple from Nigeria. He used to be a street seller and sell bags, sunglasses, and hawking watches.

The player’s financial condition was so humble that he could not afford a suit before the 2013 bucks deal. Had Greek basketball not been signed the 5 years extension, he could have opted for free agency from 2020-21.

The Bucks contract will not let him withdraw himself from the deal till four years

Last year the Milwaukee Bucks ranked at the top in the Eastern Conference. The team records their best in the season. But in the playoff, Miami heat defeated them in the semi finals in the Eastern Conference.

Gianni Antetokounmpo got the NBA Most Valuable Player Award for the second time in September. He has achieved the Defensive Player of the Year. After Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan, Antetokounmpo is the only player to achieve both the honors in the same season.

James Harden signed a two-year deal with $59 million. His 2017 extension deal was for $169 million for four years.

The average salary of Antetokounmpo is $45.6 million per annum. This amount crossed Russell Westbrook’s deal with $206.8m for a 5-year extension for Oklahoma City Thunder. It meant The annual average salary was $41.4 million per annum for Russell, Washington Wizards guard.

The NBA season of 2020-21 is already delayed. Now there will only be 72 games after deduction in the number because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The season will start on December 22, 2020.