Ghar waapsi 2022 Full Movie download 720p

Ghar Waapsi (Urdu for Homecoming) is a Bollywood film about two brothers who return to their family home after their father passes away in the hope of finishing his book on materialising one’s dreams. They find, however, that their new home is haunted and decide to confront the source of these random disturbances as they uncover a dark past surrounding their family’s history.

Vishal Vashishtha

Vibha Chibber

Atul Srivastava

Saad Bilgrami

Anushka Kaushik

Style Drama Directed By Rahul Pandey, Satish Nair Produced by Peeyush Chaturvedi, Mahesh Korade, Naren Kumar Written by Rahul Pandey

Season Name: Ghar Waapsi

Genre: Drama, Family

Language: Hindi

Producer: Ruchir Arun

