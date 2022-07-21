Ghar waapsi 2022 Full Movie download 720p
Contents
Storyline:
Ghar Waapsi (Urdu for Homecoming) is a Bollywood film about two brothers who return to their family home after their father passes away in the hope of finishing his book on materialising one’s dreams. They find, however, that their new home is haunted and decide to confront the source of these random disturbances as they uncover a dark past surrounding their family’s history.
Season Cast :
- Vishal Vashishtha
- Vibha Chibber
- Atul Srivastava
- Saad Bilgrami
- Anushka Kaushik
Season Overview:
|Style
|Drama
|Directed By
|Rahul Pandey, Satish Nair
|Produced by
|Peeyush Chaturvedi, Mahesh Korade, Naren Kumar
|Written by
|Rahul Pandey
Season Info:
Season Name: Ghar Waapsi
Genre: Drama, Family
Language: Hindi
Producer: Ruchir Arun
Trailer:
People also Search:
Ghar waapsi 1 watch online
Ghar waapsi 2022 download
Ghar waapsi season 1 download
Ghar waapsi 1 web series download
Ghar waapsi Season 1free download
Ghar waapsi Season 1 download 480p
Ghar waapsi Season 1 download 720p
Ghar waapsi Season 1 download 1080p
Ghar waapsi Season 1 free download HD
Ghar waapsi complete Season 1 download