Designing The Perfect Gaming Room for Your Home

Over the past few months, there has been a 75% increase in gaming — it’s a wonderful form of escapism and has actually been scientifically proven to boost mood, improve social skills and help reduce stress and anxiety. When you are remodelling your home, putting in a gaming room is a great way of embracing this hobby. You can create a dedicated space to enjoy your leisure time alone or with friends, that has all the latest technology to allow you to play completely undistracted.

Invest in Quality Sound

The sound quality of your video games is extremely important if you want to have a completely immersive experience. Industry experts Magnum Home Builders recommend installing a quality sounds system to enhance your gaming. Choose a specific gaming speaker set up that includes at least two angled satellite speakers and one subwoofer to make the most of the soundscape. Brands like Logitech have set ups that are specifically geared for gaming, which include audio-visualizers that respond to the game soundtrack. They have a fully customizable lighting system so you can create the right atmosphere to go with your game. Your building contractor can also help you to soundproof your gaming room by adding insulation and installing sound panels

Feature Furnishings

The furnishings that you put in your gaming room can not only enhance your gaming experience, but also provide an amazing sociable space to spend time with friends and family. If you have children that will be using your gaming room, consider installing some ergonomically-designed Sound Egg chairs, that are already wired for sound. For adults, install nests of seating that allow you to interact with others – this is especially important if you are into cooperative gaming. Using furniture that can double as storage and seating is also a great idea, such as stools and ottomans, especially if you have guests visiting regularly.

Consider Safety Features

The basement is often chosen as a space for a gaming room. If this is your plan, you will need to consider safety features as part of your remodeling. You will need to install smoke detectors, fire sprinklers and preferably a second escape exit. You should also consider that video game consoles and equipment produce a fair amount of heat. The most ideal way to counteract this is to install an air conditioning (AC) system in the room that can be adjusted separately from the rest of the house. This means that you will have full control of the temperature in your gaming room. If putting in AC isn’t an option, or it is too expensive, then installing a series of fans can help to keep the air moving, so that it doesn’t feel stuffy or stagnant, especially when the weather is warm.

A gaming room is the ultimate space for some escapist fun away from reality. With the right sound system and lighting, you can create a professional space that can completely fulfill all your gaming needs