Games That Feature Casino Gambling

Playing games is fun. However, playing for something more than entertainment value, like the ability to profit, and walk away wealthier than before the session began, can be especially alluring. It brings with it a whole new level of excitement and thrills.

Thus, it should not surprise anyone that over the years, a few game developers have incorporated gambling mini-games that let you earn in-game currency, and teach you how to play a hand of blackjack, or how to win at slots.

The Sims 3

Developed by Maxis and released by Electronic Arts, The Sims hit shelves in 2000 and proved to be a game-changer. It was not only successful at garnering glowing reviews, but it also attracted both experienced and casual gamers, as well as female players. Something that few developers have pulled off. Nine years later, The Sims 3 came out, and sold ten million copies, making it one of the best-selling PC titles of all time.

The Lucky Simoleon Casino is a DLC, a gambling venue that players can purchase from The Sims 3 Store. Based on a real-life casino, it features games like Triple Riches Slots, Let it Ride Roulette, Dead Man’s Hand Poker, and Hit ’em Harder Blackjack. Playing these, you acquire the Gambling skill, which increases your chances of winning the next time you sit to play.

In 2012, the Gold edition of Lucky Palms came out, and it included the Lucky Simoleon Casino.

GTA Online

Speaking of best-selling games, we cannot leave out GTA Online, as it too now features a Casino DLC. The second best-selling game of all time, with $6 billion in worldwide revenues from Rockstar, released the Diamond Casino & Resort in 2019, to critical acclaim.

Situated on the corner of Vinewood Park Drive and Vinewood Boulevard in Los Santos, The Diamond Casino offers regular and premium membership. In the main gambling area, you can enjoy slots, roulette, horse racing, three-card poker, and blackjack tables. VIP penthouse owners get access to two high-limit sections where they can bet up to $50,000. They also can relax in two circular VIP-only lounges, where they can smoke cigarettes and drink either beer or vodka.

Fallout New Vegas

The world may be close to ending in Obsidian’s 2010 game, but it seems like in the Fallout universe, one of the last things to go will be gambling venues. The earth may be a barren wasteland, but you can still enjoy gambling at one of six available establishments in Fallout New Vegas.

You will need to complete the My Kind of Town quest to unlock the Vikki and Vance Casino and take part in some roulette, blackjack, or slot action. Each casino has its maximum win limit, and they all provide different types of awards. Though, you have to be careful. If you get too lucky and win too many chips, you may receive a ban. You will still be able to use the bar, but the gambling tables will be permanently off-limits.