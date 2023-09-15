Game Show Games Most Popular in Online Casinos

Gaming with money over the internet has been around for almost three decades now, and has been constantly evolving ever since, going hand in hand with the rapid advancements in technology.

The online casinos of the modern day are able to offer vast libraries of thousands of game titles spanning any possible gaming genre: be it classic brick-and-mortar casino games like roulette and baccarat, local traditional games like Andar Bahar and Sic Bo, or brand new gaming genres.

However, recently published data for India reveals that digital live casino remakes of evergreen TV game shows, board games, or any other gaming concept that can be adapted, called simply “game shows”, are set at the forefront of desi online casino experience.

Research Paper Explores Indian I-Gaming Genre Preferences

The research paper “Top Game Shows and Live Casino Classics Captivate India“, a collaboration between the SevenJackpots research team and Casino Days who provided the data, explores which types of online casino games are most played in India and how cultural preferences have shaped the local i-gaming landscape.

The comprehensive study covers the period from January 1 to October 31, 2022, and analyses monetary turnovers and active user engagement across various game categories and providers.

Game shows are showcased as the most dominant category in terms of casino turnover, attracting 34.48% of operator revenues and outshining all other genres.

While casino classics like roulette (22.91%) and card games such as blackjack (16.11%) and baccarat (7.45%) remain immensely popular, it’s the live, dynamic nature of game shows that consistently attracts a substantial portion of Indian players, the data analysis highlights.

Traditional local games Andar Bahar (2.97%) and Teen Patti (1.67%) also have measurable contributions to casino operator turnovers, together with some games of Chinese origin like Sic Bo (3.06%) and Dragon Tiger (2.27%), but are trailing behind Western casino games.

New Digital Life for Evergreen Game Shows

Game shows, a staple of entertainment for nearly a century, originating with radio broadcasts and moving on to the TV screen shortly after, have now found new life in the digital realm of online casinos.

While the core concept remains unchanged, live online adaptations have tapped into an existing demand for interactive, engaging experiences. Casino game shows retain the excitement of decision-making in real-time, combined with the allure of charismatic hosts and familiar or easy-to-grasp rules.

Additionally, game shows often strike a balance between elements of skill and chance, appealing to a broad range of players.

Evergreen game shows concepts like “Deal or No Deal” and “Wheel of Fortune” have seamlessly transitioned to online platforms, offering players the thrill of making pivotal decisions in a situation of risk with potential high rewards.

Psychologists have even drawn parallels between the fast-paced decision-making environment in game shows and stock market pricing, the SevenJackpots researchers point out.

Crazy Time Sets the Level

One standout in the world of live casino game shows is the innovative Crazy Time, developed by the Evolution game studio, which has secured its place as the second most popular individual game title overall and the most popular game show in India attracting 6.41% of total casino operator turnovers.

Crazy Time features a main game with a dynamic money wheel with 54 segments, a two-reel slot, plus four separate bonus games, each with a massive winning potential of up to 25,000 times the initial bet. Bets can be as low as ₹10 or up to the ₹10,000 limit, and the maximum payout of the game show is set at ₹5,00,00,000.

In Crazy Time, players place bets on the outcome of the lucky wheel, which boasts a range of multipliers and bonus game segments. The interactive nature of the game allows players to actively participate in bonus rounds, making decisions that can lead to substantial winnings. With its visually appealing setup, engaging gameplay mechanics, and the possibility of tremendous rewards, Crazy Time has climbed the popularity charts for India.

The SevenJackpots research paper underscores the dominance of game shows as the most popular category in the Indian online casino market, which has been driven by a fusion of traditional entertainment and innovative digital experiences.

Surpassing even time-honoured classics like roulette and card games, this preference highlights desi players’ inclination towards interactive, engaging gameplay that blends elements of skill and chance.