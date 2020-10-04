Game of Thrones Hafthor Bjornsson and Wife Kelsey Welcome Baby Boy
Game of Thrones Hafthor Bjornsson, also known as The Mountain, is now a dad to a healthy baby boy. He rose to fame with his character Gregor in famous series Games of Thrones. His wife, Kelsey Henson, gave birth to their first born together. The couple soon shared the news with their fans and well-wishers on Instagram.
The new mother said that their beautiful boy made a grand entrance at 11:19 am on September 26. Kelsey had gone through an intense six-hour period to deliver the child finally. The baby weighed around 3.5kg and 52 cm big. She said that it was the most powerful experience she had in her entire life. The event changed their lives forever and empowered them.
View this post on Instagram
Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three! ❤️ . Full birth story on @uncensoredmommy
Game of Thrones Hafthor Bjornsson is a dad
The Mountain shared a long post on Instagram, telling his followers about the entire story of the boy’s birth. He said that they had to go through two hours and 19 minutes of pushing the baby out of the womb. It was the most beautiful labor that left him awe-inspired.
View this post on Instagram
26.09.2020 . 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for awhile. . 7:15am we call our friend to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula. Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time. . 8:40am. We arrived at the Björkin, the birthing centre, after a quick 10 min drive. Right away Kelsey knew exactly what she wanted and asked how long until the birthing pool would be filled. The next fifteen minutes Kelsey paced around between contractions waiting for the tub to be filled. . 9:00am She was in the tub and immediately started to push. Things escalated super quickly. Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be. I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience. . 11:19am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long. . To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother ❤️ . 5:30pm We arrive back at home both mom and baby doing super well and spent our first night as three together. . We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon.
Hafthor Bjornsson and ex-girlfriend Thelma Björk Steimann have a daughter together named Theresa Líf. The actor was delighted to call her daughter and tell her about her baby brother.
In April 2020, Hafthor Bjornsson announced about Kelsey’s pregnancy. He also shared pictures from a party where they revealed the gender of the baby. Further, the couple found out about the gender of their child after popping a huge balloon that burst out with blue confetti.
The man has shared the journey of the pregnancy to reveal his excitement. The couple got married to the love of his life in October 2018, and two years later, they start another new chapter.
