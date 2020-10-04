Game of Thrones Hafthor Bjornsson and Wife Kelsey Welcome Baby Boy

Game of Thrones Hafthor Bjornsson, also known as The Mountain, is now a dad to a healthy baby boy. He rose to fame with his character Gregor in famous series Games of Thrones. His wife, Kelsey Henson, gave birth to their first born together. The couple soon shared the news with their fans and well-wishers on Instagram.

The new mother said that their beautiful boy made a grand entrance at 11:19 am on September 26. Kelsey had gone through an intense six-hour period to deliver the child finally. The baby weighed around 3.5kg and 52 cm big. She said that it was the most powerful experience she had in her entire life. The event changed their lives forever and empowered them.

The Mountain shared a long post on Instagram, telling his followers about the entire story of the boy’s birth. He said that they had to go through two hours and 19 minutes of pushing the baby out of the womb. It was the most beautiful labor that left him awe-inspired.

Hafthor Bjornsson and ex-girlfriend Thelma Björk Steimann have a daughter together named Theresa Líf. The actor was delighted to call her daughter and tell her about her baby brother.

In April 2020, Hafthor Bjornsson announced about Kelsey’s pregnancy. He also shared pictures from a party where they revealed the gender of the baby. Further, the couple found out about the gender of their child after popping a huge balloon that burst out with blue confetti.

The man has shared the journey of the pregnancy to reveal his excitement. The couple got married to the love of his life in October 2018, and two years later, they start another new chapter.

