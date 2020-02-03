Game Assistant The Tool For Every Gamer

Interesting and unique program will be available on Steam in March.

Useful for all those who like to play with configs and tweak games to their liking.

It’s called GameAssistant: The Tool For Every Gamer.

You can add it to your wishlist here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1190750

Depending on the game, it allows to:

– disable startup videos

– set modern resolutions

– set windowed mode

– enable anti-aliasing

– enable or disable VSync

– set 120 Hz / 144 Hz refresh rate of FPS limit

– override FOV

– increase visual quality (more detailed shadows, max anisotropic filtering)

– disable some effects (depth of field, bloom, motion blur, chromatic aberration)

– enable or disable mouse smoothing and acceleration

– fix crashes, poor performance and other issues

– enable cheats

All changes can be reverted.

You can also:

– install game

– launch game

– kill game process

– open config file for manual editing

– open directory with configs

– open directory with save games

– open game directory

Locating save games is helpful, as they could be in many different locations.

So it will be easy to make a backup now.

Program saves your time and allows you to avoid mistakes.

To enable god mode in Outlast game, you would need

to modify exactly 60 properties in INI config.

You can override FOV in STALKER games,

which requires you to modify DLL file.

Make a small mistake and the game will crash!

About 200 games are currently supported. You can see a full list here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1190750/discussions/0/2659872290967762982

Batman Arkham, BioShock, Call of Duty, Dead Island, Half-Life, Splinter Cell and many more.

Even more, games will come in the future as a program is moddable and you do not need any programming skills.

The price is set at 9,99 USD with a discount available for one week.