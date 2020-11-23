Fun Activities For Virtual Team Building

Virtual team building games are a must when it comes to building positive relationships between co-workers. Each team member has a role to play and that’s wonderful, but what about building a strong team? This is only possible when you are taking the time to better understand what works for the team’s long-term needs.

This guide is going to take a look at some of the best activities for virtual team building and why it’s important to implement one or two of these games right away.

1) Fast-Paced Trivia Game

This is a straightforward activity that tends to lead to a wonderful relationship between co-workers. The idea is to ask a long list of trivia questions and have a prise in place for the person that does well. The beauty of doing this is you can fully personalise what the questions are all about.

Whether you want to go with something more work-related or contemporary is up to you.

This ability to personalise the activity is what makes it a seamless fit. You are always going to have a boatload of fun with something like this.

Co-workers can have a great time answering questions and getting competitive. Just having everyone involved in something like this is a game-changer. It can be quite a bit of fun.

2) Virtual Bingo

Bingo has always been a game that bonds people, so why not implement it virtually? As you start pouring through different options to get people involved, you will want to look at what bingo has to offer. It is one of those things that will be a game-changer and is going to be loads of fun too.

The idea is to have everyone take out a bingo card that is provided by the host. You are going to have the host run the game and everyone will participate.

It can be loads of fun to see who does well without it taking up a lot of time. This is a simple, easy-going activity most people are going to enjoy as soon as it gets started.

3) Scavenger Hunt

This is one of the more unique team-building activities that you can have up your sleeve as a host.

The idea is to get people to find items around the house that are listed by the host. This can be any item that you can think of to see who has the most around them.

You can even make it more specific and only list items that would be seen in an office space. Just the idea of looking around for these items can be memorable.

4) Show & Tell

This is one of those activities that have a personal touch everyone can behind.

Most people love talking about themselves and that is what stands out the most. Just the idea of being able to show items and tell is a game-changer.

For example, let’s assume you are showing something special that is dear to you and sharing it with the others. This is going to build a bond between co-workers because you see each person differently and learn more about them as individuals.

This can be powerful and is something the average workplace is not going to offer, which can lead to people becoming distant.

With this type of team building activity, you can easily get everyone involved while also learning more about each other at the same time. It’s a win-win.

5) Virtual Debates

Debates are always filled with unique answers and deliberations.

This is what makes them a boatload of fun. However, what if you were able to set up these debates virtually with the group?

It is a simple activity and one that doesn’t take a lot to organise, which is never a bad thing. You can easily list out a few debate topics that are non-controversial and just see what people have to say.

For example, you could even do something as simple as dogs vs cats and which animal is a better pet. Watch as people choose sides and get into it right away!

Of course, you don’t want to pick topics that are controversial as that is not the purpose of a virtual debate. Instead, you just want the creative juices to start flowing and get people involved in the team building activity.

6) Icebreaker Questions

This is a classic and one that has always been used in traditional workplaces as a team-building option.

In this case, you are going to have a list of icebreaker questions to learn more about each other. You can even mix things up a bit and pair people up and get them to ask each other questions. Once they do this, you can have them come back to the big group and relay some of the information they learnt about a co-worker.

It is a great way to not only learn more about each other but also get people involved in asking the icebreaker questions.

This can lead to some fun-filled stories that are going to be remembered for years to come. This is what great team-building activities are all about as long as you take the time to set things up properly. A lot of people don’t do this and that is what leads to average team building activities that people don’t enjoy.

Final Thoughts

When planning virtual team building activities, it’s important to think about what benefits the group as a whole. It’s not just about completing the activity, but also taking the time to better understand what is needed to push the group forward.

A lot of businesses will do the bare minimum and just go through the motions when it comes to entertainment. This doesn’t work and is only going to hold the business back concerning building a strong team.

It’s highly recommended to implement one or two of these activities to see the group’s response. If positive, you will want to do these activities from time to time as a way to mix things up.