From Seed to Harvest: A Look at Cannabis Growth Stages

Are you contemplating on growing cannabis at your home? With the readily available resources, it is now easier to start growing marijuana at your home, and harvesting yields that match your requirements. From the required tools, advice, and quality seeds from Home Grown Cannabis Company, you can acquire the much-needed insights and enhance your endeavors’ productivity. Even for a beginner, with the online resources and communities, you can conveniently navigate the process and enjoy consuming cannabis right from your backyard, garage, or the basement following your preferred grow area. Growing a plant can be quite therapeutic, and with its numerous, recreational and health benefits, including cannabis in your environment is an incredible opportunity. If you are learning the ropes, you are in the right place. Let’s take a look at various cannabis growth phases to help you track your progress and realize quality yields.

Seeds

As you venture into cannabis growing undertaking, choosing the right seeds is a paramount stage. Even for an expert gardener, without the right genetics, your efforts won’t produce as much quality yields as you would like. Apart from genetics, it would be best if you considered gender as well. Unless you are growing cannabis for the seeds, you need to stick to female seeds.

Female plants produce the buds, while the male plant’s primary purpose is to pollinate the females. Besides not producing the trichome-rich buds, including male plants in your cannabis growing endeavors could ruin the produce. After pollination, the female plants use their energy to produce seeds instead of feeding the buds to increase the yield and quality. The good news is that you can opt for the feminized seeds, ensuring that you only grow the female plants. But where can you find such seeds? Can you buy weed seeds online with a guarantee that there won’t be a single male plant? With reliable and reputable seed banks, you can rest assured that your package will deliver 100% feminized seeds.

Germination

Germinating the seeds is quite straightforward. From the basic science lessons, you already know that seed requires air, water, and warmth to germinate. When you buy weed seeds online, they are dormant as they haven’t been exposed to moisture. To germinate the seeds, you only need to soak them, say in a cup of water, or fold them up in a damp towel. Leave the seeds in the dark for some time, ideally around 24 hours to sprout the taproot. After this, take the seeds and plant them in your prepared area.

As you germinate the seed, keep your grow space in mind. Noting the size of your area, you need to germinate seeds that won’t cause crowding as the plants grow. You’ve already learned various strains and their characteristics, and following your square footage, you need to ensure that you germinate a number that offers the required spacing for healthy growth.

Seedling

After transferring the germinated seed to the healthy dirt, two embryonic leaves will pop up from the stem. The leaves capture the light required for the baby pant to break out from the underground seed casing. Note that these leaves won’t look like the cannabis leaves you are used to, but the second pair to grow is characterized by the unique rounded points of a marijuana plant you are familiar with. Following considerations such as the cannabis strain, soil type and nutrients, quality of the light, humidity, and airflow, among others, the seedling stage takes between one to three weeks, growing four to eight leaves.

Vegetation

This is the stage that the stem gets thicker and taller, producing new nodes that develop more leaves, more nodes, and branches. At this stage, the plants need adequate nutrients to support the growth. Consideration such as water, air, nitrogen, and enough space is essential to support healthy vegetation, allowing the plant to grow from the baby eight-inch plant to a strong, 2-3 feet tall plant.

This phase takes around six weeks and is significantly dependent on how the plant accesses light required for photosynthesis. Given the significance of light during the vegetative stage, you need to provide at least 18 hours of fluorescent light per day if growing indoors is essential. If you are growing outdoors, you need to time well to ensure that this stage matches a season that offers 10-15 hours of sunlight per day.

Flowering

This is a stage that you need to be sharp to ensure that your goals aren’t affected. Although you purchased feminized seeds, there could be a few stray male seeds that made it to the growing area. At this stage, the male plants spot a banana-like sack structure on the node region. The sacks contain pollen, and if you aren’t growing cannabis for the seeds, you should separate the male plants from the female before the sacs burst and release the pollen. If left to pollinate, then the psychoactive potential of your buds will be affected, meaning that they won’t give you the kick you desire.

As you check the plants, keep in mind that some could have both sets of reproductive organs, meaning that they could self-pollinate and affect the quality of the yields. This stresses the need to be keen as you check the plants, not to mention ensuring that as you buy weed seeds online, you only stick to a reliable and reputable vendor to avoid inferior quality that could frustrate your quests.

During the flowering stage, you need to lower exposure to light and ensure that the plants are receiving enough phosphorus and potassium. As the flowering continues, you will spot trichome-saturated buds growing with a dank smell. The buds produce milky-white hairs, a sign that your growing endeavors are about to pay off.

Harvesting

After your hard work, you are ready to leap the fruits. Timing the harvest is essential as it determines the quality of your product. Wait till the hues of the pistils on the buds change from milky white to reddish-orange before you begin harvesting. Don’t wait for the trichomes to fall off as that would mean lower CBD/THC effects, affecting the quality of your harvest.

Growing cannabis is no longer an overwhelming challenge. You can start with a few plants, and as you develop the skills, expand the efforts to the point of no longer heading to your local dispensary for cannabis products.