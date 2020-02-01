Free Online Aarp Games With latest Features and Design of the site!

Aarp game section has become better than before because many new gameplay elements are included in the game. Here you can get all free online AARP games that are available on-site, and you still love these games. Here you can now see the improved look and easier navigation that you expect.

New Features for AARP Games

The first feature is the new design that you will notice immediately. The most famous games are given on the top of the page along with some three recommended picks.

This new design makes it easier to find favorite games. on the top page, all game categories are given such as Card, Arcade, Sports, Strategy and Word.

In the new games section, all newly games are updated. So I think it’s the best option to find new games which are fun for every day.

Leaderboard and other Recommendations

Well, the aarp.org made the game section more engaging for their gamers. A new leaderboard on the right side of the page is displayed for the top scores across the site. So with the help of the leaderboard, your name can be displayed on the specific game when you waned top scores.

The website offers you some additional recommendations such as of you play Mahjongg Dimensions you have some choices such as Mahjongg Toy Chest, Mahjongg: Mom Jongg and Mah Jongg Garder with screenshots and synopsis.

So do you want to share your views with us then here’s a brand new feature in the AARP Games which is the comment section. All the users or visitors AARP.org can read comments of all the games, but for this, you just need to log in with a username.

The whole site is free for all; however, people who have a membership of AARP can get something special. They can access additional levels on selective games.

A new option is also added by which you can share game recommendations to family and friends through email or other social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, etc. So all the new AARP games are running up and waiting for you. So get your favourite one and have fun!