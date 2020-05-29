Fortnite Tracker Guide – What They Are and Which to Use

With the ever-growing popularity of Fortnite, there are an increasing number of ways that you can make the most of your game. There are often new Fortnite items being added to the title, as well as new challenges and much more. This was particularly true with the introduction of Chapter 2, Season 2, which added a whole array of new features to the battle royale game.

One feature online that can help you keep an eye on your game is the Fortnite Tracker. The following article will give you an idea of how the tracker works, and what it can do to help you.

What is the Fortnite Tracker?

Essentially, the Fortnite Tracker has a major clue in its name. It effectively tracks a number of your Fortnite stats whilst playing the game. The achievements and milestones that you reach are recorded here, so you can obtain as much information as possible.

What players can expect to see is their personal Fortnite statistics, as well as their match history, available challenges in the current season, and any leaderboards that they may be interested in. You will be also able to check out the Fortnite stats and leaderboards of the top Fortnite players in the game.

Challenges and Fortnite events are also uploaded online, and you can track your rating to keep tabs on your Fortnite skill level. So if you want to know all about your kills, wins and much more, then be sure to check out the Fortnite tracker online.

Why Fortnite Trackers are Important?

The reason why we have Fortnite tracking sites is that many players had yearned for a way to check out the stats based on their performances. Whilst Epic Games has yet to fully implement one of their own, there are many alternative and accurate outlets online that can help you.

Players wanted to see what their average K/D ratios were and what game mode they were achieved in, or when their highest kill totals were obtained. You could even compare your stats against the likes of Ninja with such features. So you can see why the prospect of a Fortnite Tracker would appeal to many, many players.

Which Fortnite Tracker Should I Use?

What players are mainly looking for is how effective a Fortnite Tracker can be used. With that in mind, there are a couple which can conjure up the stats for your highest kills in a match, your K/D average ratio, and more that will help you see how you stack up with the pros.

Firstly, the Fortnite Tracker Network should be your first stop. This doesn’t only cater for Fortnite, but also works for a number of other titles of a similar style as well as other multiplayer games. These include the likes of PUBG, The Divsion, Destiny 2, Overwatch, Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, CS:GO and many others.

This site has several ways in which we can customise options to find the stats that we are looking for. There are even more options available via a premium service, though you would be required to pay for it. There is also a TRN Rating system, which works at a ranking system starting at 1,200.

The Fortnite Tracker Network also lets you see your stats from each mode, and also each season. This would give you an idea on whether your skills are getting better or worse, which can be highlighted with the graphs and other visual aids that can help you see how well or badly you are progressing. With that being said, its worth your time having the Fortnite Tracker Network open when playing the game, to get your stats down accurately as much as you can.

If you want to get to know the community for the site, then they offer internal challenges that even have cash prizes. There is a number of different kind of challenges to take part in with different variables, and a Looking For Group section to help you find new friends to play with. Here you can compare yourself against the best players in the world, courtesy of the leaderboard system that the website offers.

Another option is Storm Shield. This site is great for the Save The World aspect of Fortnite, though it perhaps isn’t as effective as the Fortnite Tracker Network for the online part of the game. If you do play Save The World, then you can see plentiful information on missions and schematics, as well as the rewards you can collect and more. As far as your profile is concerned, you can see stats such as the heroes you have unlocked, your overall progress, gadgets and enemies killed. So as far as STW is goes, there is plenty to look at to see how you’ve been getting on.

Even if it isn’t quite as effecient as FTN, Storm Shield still has a lot to offer and can get the job done for what you need, despite perhaps not being in as much detail. What it is useful for is the Fortnite shop, as it provides you with features such as cosmetics that have been revealed early, plus information on other items in the store, past or present. The battle royale tracker on the site may not be quite as good as alternatives, but it is probably more user friendly than its superior. It serves as a very effective tracker above all else, which is something that should make you consider using it.

Whichever version you decide to go for, you will now have an idea of how Fortnite Trackers work. If you are an avid Fortnite player, want the latest news on Fortnite items, or even want to see how you weigh up against the best of the best, then using these websites can be very useful. So if you want to check out your K/D ratio, see what game mode you perform the best in, and much more then head online and get involved with the many communities that are out there using Fortnite trackers.

Have you used Fortnite trackers? Let us know in the comments section below!