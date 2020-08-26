What to Do When Your Connecting Flight Gets Canceled

Traveling can be quite stressful these days. It just seems that there are so many things that can go wrong, yet you still need to make an effort to get where you need to be. Since traveling can be quite a financial investment, it is also important to know what your options are when things do go awry. Since it seems that most flights today require a connection, one common issue arises when you miss that second or third departure. This brings the potential of you being stranded in an airport that is nowhere near your home or your final destination. In such cases, it is important to know what your options are when your connecting flight ends up canceled.

Who Can You Speak To?

While you may be frustrated and a bit upset over a canceled connecting flight, it is important to take a deep breath and look for the right person to talk to make your EU cancelled flight claim. In most cases, this person will be at the airport. You want to try to find the customer service desk for the airline that you are flying. Remember that agents at the gate are often powerless to help you. They had nothing to do with your canceled flight, so do not take your frustration out on them. If you cannot find a customer service desk, then call the number for the airline directly.

Getting Travel Vouchers

Many airlines will offer you a travel voucher even if they are not required to do so by law. Keep in mind that these vouchers can only be used on the specific airline and there will be terms and conditions attached. If you feel that you are entitled to cash because of an extreme cancellation that required you to handle your own onward travel, then you will not want to accept a travel voucher in lieu of cash.

Taking Advantage of Lodging Vouchers

If you are forced to stay overnight, then you may be offered a lodging voucher. This is something that you will want to take advantage of. Work to get a place close to the airport with free transportation both directions provided for you. It would also be helpful to ask for a food allowance as well since you might be there for quite some time.

How Easy is it To Reschedule Your Flight?

The ease of getting your flight rescheduled depends on why it was canceled in the first place. It if is weather-related, then there are likely many people in your same position. You will be placed on the first available flight, but you are often at the mercy of the airline for that to happen. If the delay is due to a mechanical issue, then it often depends on the availability of a replacement plane and how quickly that can be put into use. This will all be taken into account when you make your EU cancelled flight claim.

When Are You Entitled To Compensation?

According to Travel Refund, “you are entitled to compensation when you are flying to or from the European Union and when you are on an airline that has its headquarters in the Union as well.” When you file your EU cancelled flight claim, make sure that you are as detailed as possible. Get the claim into the hands of the right people so that you can be sure it will be handled efficiently and result in a positive resolution in the end.

These are some of the key points to keep in mind when your connecting flight gets canceled. While this will certainly be an inconvenience, it is important to keep calm and know your rights. Remember that other passengers are likely in the same position as you. Make an effort to get your flight rescheduled and then get the compensation that is rightly due to you.